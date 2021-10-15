City of Statesville to begin loose leaf curbside collection Monday

Loose-leaf curbside collection is ramping up for Statesville residents who perform their own yardwork. (Landscape contractors are responsible for proper disposal of all leaf piles they create.) Leaf trucks will begin working in Area One on Monday.
Here is a reminder of the guidelines residents should follow to make for a more efficient and productive pickup.
1. Know your area: The city is divided into four sections for leaf collection. Each area is collected a minimum of three times during the 12-week collection period. Below are the boundary descriptions for each area. You can also use the interactive map at statesvillenc.net/yardwaste and enter your address to verify your area.
Area One: South of West Front Street and west of South Center Street/Shelton Avenue. This area includes Bristol Road, Wilson Lee Boulevard and neighborhoods along Wallace Springs Road.
Area Two: South of East Broad Street along Salisbury Road and Amity Hill Road, Highland Acres, Eastside Drive, Dalwan, Broad Street and east of South Center Street/Shelton Avenue. This area includes neighborhoods Heights, Florence Road, the Statesville Country Club and Brookmeade.
Area Three: North of East Broad Street and east of North Center Street. This area includes neighborhoods between Mocksville Highway and South Greenbriar Road, and in the areas of Davie Avenue, Sullivan Road, Stockton Street, Hartness Road, Museum Road and Brevard Street.
Area Four: North of West Front Street and west of North Center Street. This area includes neighborhoods along Gregory Road, Ridgeway Avenue, Phoenix Street, Oakland Avenue and Mitchell College Historic District.
2. Follow the schedule: Pay attention to the schedule so you can have your leaves on the curb in time for collection, but not too early. By keeping up with the schedule, residents can reduce the length of time leaves are on the curb before pick-up and not miss the rotation in their area. Crews will not return to a street once it is completed until the next rotation. The schedule showing where crews are working will be updated regularly at www.statesvillenc.net/yardwaste, the city’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CityofStatesville/), Twitter (@cityofsvl). Sign up for the Sunday night calls at statesvillenc.net/info or call 704-878-3583 and check the calendar on cable channel 20.
3. Curbside etiquette:
• Place your leaves on the curb in front of your residence on the edge of the yard and behind the curb. They should not be placed in the street or on sidewalks.
• Do not park near the leaf pile.
• Don’t mix sticks or tree limbs in with the leaf pile.
• Do not place leaves near storm drains; clogged storm drains cause flooding
• Don’t cover up your water meter.
4. Alternatives:
Bagged leaves are typically collected faster than loose leaves. Bags are available for purchase (10 for $1) at the Statesville Customer Service counter, 301 S. Center St. You can also place leaves in 32-gallon containers that have a lid and handles. Leaf bags/containers should be free of other sticks and other yard debris and trash.
Utilize a mulching lawnmower and mulch leaves back into the lawn, providing nutrients for the soil.
Place leaves in and around plant beds and under trees and shrubs for good soil nutrients and plant insulation.
5. Questions? Call 704-878-3415 or email info@statesvillenc.net. They may not be able to respond right away, but someone will be in touch.