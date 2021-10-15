City of Statesville to begin loose leaf curbside collection Monday

2. Follow the schedule: Pay attention to the schedule so you can have your leaves on the curb in time for collection, but not too early. By keeping up with the schedule, residents can reduce the length of time leaves are on the curb before pick-up and not miss the rotation in their area. Crews will not return to a street once it is completed until the next rotation. The schedule showing where crews are working will be updated regularly at www.statesvillenc.net/yardwaste, the city’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CityofStatesville/), Twitter (@cityofsvl). Sign up for the Sunday night calls at statesvillenc.net/info or call 704-878-3583 and check the calendar on cable channel 20.