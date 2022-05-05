City of Statesville proposes $151.6 million budget

Statesville’s proposed budget comes in at $151.6 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, marking a 22% increase over the current year. City Manager Ron Smith proposed the budget and recommended the city’s tax rate remain at .5478 cents per $100 valuation and no increase in the electric and water/sewer rates.

Statesville’s tax rate is one of the lowest in the area, with Mooresville, Hickory, Morganton taking in at least .57 cents per $100, and Kannapolis and Winston-Salem taking in more than .63 cents per $100 in their property tax rates.

In the announcement on the city’s website, it notes the budget includes continued implementation of a career development program for various departments, a 10% increase in employee health insurance, several new positions and upgrades to the Soccer Complex and Harris, Martin Luther King Jr. and Bristol Road parks.

The city hopes that increased tax revenues and appropriations from the fund balance and electric utilities funds can be used to help balance the budget.

Council set the public hearing on the budget for May 16 at 7 p.m. A budget work session is set for May 18 at 3 p.m.

In his budget message to the mayor and city council, Smith noted the overall tax valuation for the city is more than $3.4 billion. He said that it the previous year’s budget was a mixed bag as there was an “unprecedented” flow of funding from federal and state sources, much of it through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and through a direct appropriation and in the state’s most recent budget. The city used $20 million toward the replacement of a water line and to build a new Fire Station 1.

The city’s positivity toward increased tax revenue comes from a number of industrial projects coming to the area, which projects an increase in tax evaluations of more than $660 million, as well as what it hopes is more than 700 new jobs. There was been a number of housing developments proposed within the city as well.

Smith cautioned that while growth is on the city’s horizon, changes to the city’s revenues won’t be seen immediately.

However, the broader economy has increased costs through inflation and with supply chain issues. Smith highlighted that for electric utilities, the cost of transformers increased 10-fold while the amount of time to acquire one has gone from weeks to months.

Another reason for the city’s budget increases comes from its efforts to pay workers and retain them. Smith said while the council has worked to address this, the market continues to become more competitive.

While he struck a mostly positive tone in his message to city leaders, he noted there is a need for services now, as well as other budget concerns, and said the city will need to be creative on how it handles debt and its fund balances.

“We are striving to cultivate that growth through this budget, but there are still unmet needs,” Smith stated.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.