City of Statesville offices to close Friday for Veterans Day

statesville city logo.jpg

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day.

The revised schedule for residential routes is:

• Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

• Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers is:

• Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

• Thursday and Friday’s routes will be collected on Thursday.

• Saturday’s routes will operate on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness & Activity Center and Bentley Center will be closed on Nov. 11.

