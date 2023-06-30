Statesville city offices will be closed on Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

There will be no garbage collection on this day.

Revised schedule for July 3-7 for residential routes:

Monday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

Revised schedule for July 3-7 for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers:

Monday’s routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday’s routes will operate on the regular schedule.

City Council will hold one meeting in July on July 17.

The Leisure Pool will be open on July 4 for two swim sessions:

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Session 2: 4-8 p.m.

Each session has a maximum of 250 patrons and entry is first come, first serve.

The Splash Pad at the Bentley Community Center will be open on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.