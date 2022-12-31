 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Statesville offices to be closed Monday

City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:

Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on the regular schedule.

Revised garbage collection schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers:

Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on the regular schedule.

