 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Statesville Record & Landmark is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Randy Marion Automotive
alert featured

City of Statesville offices to be closed July 4

  • Updated
  • 0
city logo.jpg

Statesville City offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There will be no garbage collection on this day.

The revised schedule for July 4-8 for residential routes is:

• Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

• Thursday and Friday routes will operate on their regular schedule.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers is:

• Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

• Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday routes will be collected on their regular schedule.

Statesville City Council will hold one meeting in July on July 18.

The Leisure Pool will be open on July 4. Swim sessions are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4–8 p.m.

People are also reading…

The Statesville ABC stores will be closed on July 4.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First lady meets Ukrainian refugees in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert