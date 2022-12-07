City of Statesville news briefs

Class C-Surface operators named

The Statesville Water Treatment Plant has three new certified C-Surface Operators. Johnathan Powell, Harrison Smith and Keith Misenheimer received their certifications from the North Carolina Water Treatment Facility Operators Board of Certification in November.

To qualify, candidates must have six months on the job training, attend a state approved certification school for one week, and pass the state exam with a test score of 70 or higher. The exam is based on subjects that operators need to know, such as North Carolina public drinking water rules, general water systems knowledge, water quality, applied mathematics, chemistry, biology, environmental sciences, laboratory testing procedures, hydraulics, pumping systems, water storage facilities, system controls, backflow prevention and distribution system operation.

“Learning the plant and how it runs is a challenge since water conditions change from day to day, or even hour to hour,” stated Harry Hull, water plant supervisor. “These operators had never worked in a water plant, yet they committed themselves to learning from seasoned operators, while studying material for the exam to obtain their license. We are very proud of their achievements.”

The City of Statesville’s Water Plant is at 232 Pump Station Road and is permitted to treat 15 MGD (million gallons per day). The facility can utilize either the South Yadkin River or the Catawba River (Lookout Shoals) for raw water sources. The combined raw water capacity for the city totals 22 MGD.

Loose leaf curbside collection schedule

Loose leaf curbside collection continues for Statesville residents on the new schedule and routes released earlier in the fall. The new schedule consists of five service areas instead of the traditional four, and collection in each area occurs on designated days of the week. “Unfortunately, leaf collection is behind schedule due to weather and limited manpower,” stated Assistant City Manager Scott Harrell. “We’ve seen a large decrease in qualified applicants for seasonal positions over the past couple of years which has really slowed down our collection efforts. Several departments met earlier today, and we’ve come up with a plan to get back on schedule.”

Over the next couple of days, crews from various city departments will be joining forces with sanitation to train on leaf collection equipment and procedures. Beginning Dec. 12, the new schedule and routes will continue to be followed, with additional trucks and crews targeting problem areas throughout the city. Leaf collection routes will also continue to run on Saturdays as weather and staffing permits.

The Public Works Department will continue to offer 60-gallon leaf bags to residents at no charge, as bagged leaves can be picked up quicker than loose leaves. In addition to the Customer Service Department at 301 S. Center St., bags will be available for pickup at the Statesville Fitness & Activity Center at 1875 Simonton Road and the Bentley Center at 324 Wilmington Ave.

Staff continues to ask that residents follow curbside etiquette:

• Place leaves on the curb in front of your residence on the edge of the yard and behind the curb.

• Do not place leaves on the streets or sidewalks.

• Do not park near a leaf pile.

• Keep sticks and limbs out of the leaf pile.

• Keep leaves away from storm drains.

• Do not cover up your water meter.

New schedule/routes

• Area One/Monday: South of West Front Street and west of South Center Street/Shelton Avenue. This area includes Bristol Road, Wilson Lee Boulevard and neighborhoods along Wallace Springs Road.

• Area Two/Tuesday: South of East Broad Street and east of South Center Street/Shelton Avenue. This area includes neighborhoods in the areas of Florence Road, the Statesville Country Club and Brookmeade.

Parking spaces on Court Street to be closed

Maintenance and renovation of the exterior of the Historical 1899 Government Center Building at 200 S. Center St. will begin Jan. 2.

The project will necessitate the closing of several parking spaces on the south side of Court Street from the front sidewalk area of the Government Center (east end) to the rear driveway entrance (west end). The parking spaces will be enclosed behind a temporary construction fence which will allow scaffolding to be installed and equipment to be moved around the building. The closure area is similar to when the building roof was replaced four years ago, and during the waterproofing project this past year.

The parking spaces will be closed for approximately 12 months.