The City of Statesville moved forward with its plans to fund the construction of Fire Station No. 1, with a little debate and a “gentlemen’s agreement” on how it will handle a future budget consideration.

The council had received a report at their last meeting stating the guaranteed maximum price for the project — $13.5 million — from the contractor. With other costs involved with the project, that brings the total to $15 million.

The council already has designated $600,000 to the project for design and related tasks, and $7,200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds, for a total of $7,800,000. The question now on Monday night was how it will fund the additional $7 million needed cover the remaining construction costs and approximately $1.25 million needed for other items, such as a backup generator, furnishings, IT, and other internal systems.

It came down to how the city will take on debt to cover those costs.

City Manager Ron Smith brought forth an option to take $5 million out of the city’s fund balance and borrow $2 million to cover the remaining amount.

Smith said they consulted with Davenport Finance, which the city had used on other capital planning projects. Davenport Finance said that with the $2 million financed through the city, it could help it secure better interest on a limited obligation bond or direct financing to also cover the costs involved in the city’s current warehouse project.

Councilman Steve Johnson had previously suggested that the city pay the whole amount through its excess funds, but said after listening to Smith and the staff, he supported the plan of borrowing $2 million and quickly made a motion for the council to take that action.

But Johnson also added a few amendments to how other funds would be used to create a reserve for capital projects over the next five years. Councilman David Jones said while he agreed mostly with Johnson, the city needed more information before it could be sure it could move those funds as Johnson suggested to create a reserve for the warehouse and other costs.

There was some debate on the details, but the council was able to agree to go forward with the fire station funding plan with the $2 million borrowed, and Johnson seconded it with the agreement that when it came time to budget later this year and the money was there, restrictions would be made to move $2.2 million back into the capital planning budget.

The new Fire Station No. 1 will be named in honor of William (Woody) T. Woodard and be located at the intersection of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Charlotte Avenue.

While not voted on, several councilmembers indicated they would like a policy of maintaing a fund balance of 25-35% of theyearly budget.

"This is a sound policy decision, but they have decided on the percentage yet. Most cities that we have researched are between 25-35%. We are currently over 65% in fund balance, which gives us the flexibility to use some of that money to cover capital projects," City Manager Ron Smith said in an e-mail on Tuesday.

Proclamations

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary: The city formally recognized the 100-year anniversary of Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, which was founded by Chas Rutledge and Garson G. Bigham and it one of the city’s oldest businesses.

On behalf of the mortuary, Bernardeane Moton thanked the council, city and community for celebrating the milestone.

“I want to thank God for allowing us to be here in the midst of our own personal losses, and families in the community, and we thank God we’re still here. Our prayer is that as we continue to grow, as our family grows, and the community goes with us, we’ll be here another 100 years comforting those who mourn. God bless all of you,” Moten said.

Autoimmune Awareness Month: The mayor also read a proclamation to declare March as Autoimmune Awareness Month. Myrah Lykes, the founder of Steps 2 Destiny, received the proclamation from Mayor Costi Kutteh. Lykes invited the public to the organization’s Color of Your Strength Symposium. The event will take place March 24-25.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

LandQuest: Approved second reading of a rezoning request for the property located at 3511 Cambridge Place from IC R-20 (Single-Family Residential) District to City of Statesville R-15 (Urban Fringe Low-Density Residential) District.

The current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $37,000 according to the city, with a current tax value to be $340,000.

Audit: Approved an audit contract for the fiscal year ending June 30, with Martin Starnes & Associates, CPA’s, P.A. It will cost $59,860 plus printing expenses.

Statesville Fire: The City of Statesville Fire Department was approved to apply for the FY22 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.

According to the action request, the grant will assist the department in meeting national standards regarding the number of personnel placed on emergency scenes. The addition of personnel will provide staffing of five firefighters on the ladder, help the shifts maintain minimum staffing of 21 personnel, make more efficient and effective job tasking, and improve departmental performance.

The total project cost is $1,150,182, and if awarded the grant, the city would receive $383,394.00 per year for three years. After that three-year period, the City of Statesville will be responsible for all personnel costs after that.

No Parking: The city also approved an ordinance establishing a “No Parking Zone” on the east side of South Oak Street.

Staff had received complaints from the residents of the 100 block of South Oak Street about students from Mitchell Community College parking on the east side of the street between Cherry and Walnut streets. This ordinance would permit parking on the remaining portions of South Oak Street.