City of Statesville limiting walk-in access to customer service office

Effective Monday, the City of Statesville is limiting walk-in access to the customer service office at 301 S. Center St. to protect the health and safety of the community, customers and staff.

Customers who have traditionally paid in person should use other options for their own safety and convenience, including by mail, bank draft, phone, drop box, a bank’s bill-pay service or drive-thru.

Customers needing to set up new utility accounts, have their utilities disconnected or transferred can make these requests via email at customerservice@statesvillenc.net or calling 704-878-3564. Any transactions requiring a deposit can be made at the drive-thru or box drop. A member of the customer service team will assist with more information or the customer can review instructions at www.statesvillenc.net/coronavirus

The office has been opened to the public for several months, but due to recent concerns with the spread of COVID-19, in-person service will be limited through mid-March.