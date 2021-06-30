City of Statesville holiday schedule announced

Statesville City offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. There will be no garbage collection on this day.

The revised schedule for July 5-9 for residential routes is:

Monday’s route will be collected on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will operate on the regular schedule.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out carts or garbage containers is:

Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday routes will be collected on the regular schedule.

City Council will hold one meeting in July on July 21.

The Leisure Pool will be open on July 4. Swim sessions are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

The Statesville ABC stores will be open July 3 and 5.