City of Statesville Christmas holiday schedule announced

Statesville City offices will be closed Dec. 24, and Dec. 25 in recognition of the Christmas holiday. The revised schedule for residential garbage collection is as follows:

Monday’s routes will be collected on a regular schedule. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday. There will be no garbage collection on Thursday and Friday.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers is:

Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Monday. Wednesday and Thursday routes will be collected on Tuesday. Friday’s route will be collected on Wednesday. Saturday routes will run on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center is closed Dec. 24 and 25.

The Statesville ABC stores will be closed Christmas Day.

Statesville crews will begin picking up live, undecorated Christmas trees from the curb beginning Dec. 28.

If you recycle, please follow these guidelines:

• Wrapping paper that is shiny or glittery cannot be recycled. Please remove ribbon and bows.