City of Statesville celebrates North Carolina’s 2023 Year of the Trail

The City of Statesville joins communities across North Carolina in celebrating the 2023 Year of the Trail, a statewide campaign inviting every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways and blueways that stretch across the state. During a meeting on Monday, Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The Year of the Trail” in Statesville and commended its observance to all people.

“In 2023, we plan to continue improvements to our local trails and greenways while laying the foundation for the expansion of our trail networks,” said Recreation & Parks Director Richard Griggs. “We also plan to host community cleanup opportunities, guided nature hikes and conduct targeted conversations with citizens to encourage assistance with trail and greenway expansion efforts.”

On Aug. 10, 2021, the N.C. legislature passed HB 554, designating 2023 as the “North Carolina Year of the Trail.” This historic designation underscores the tremendous energy behind showcasing, promoting and celebrating North Carolina’s trails, both in terms of their incredible positive impact on quality of life for N.C. residents, as well as significant economic impact on individual communities who benefit from “trail tourism.”

“With 2023 declared Year of the Trail by the state legislature, now is the perfect time to hike and bike Statesville, N.C.,” said Cindy Sutton, executive director for the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to partnering with Richard and his team to feature our amazing amenities through our tourism efforts.”

The Great Trails State Coalition (GTSC) is leading the Year of the Trail efforts in North Carolina. Made up of more than 50 organizations working to build more opportunities to hike, bike, walk, run, roll, paddle and horseback ride, the GTSC proclaims that North Carolina IS the Great Trails State. The Great Trails State Coalition has partnered with communities across the state to highlight trails and encourage residents to get outside and enjoy local trails, as well as new trail experiences across N.C.

For more information on the Year of the Trail and to receive updates about statewide events and advocacy efforts, visit www.greattrailsnc.com. To hear stories from the trail, learn about new trails to try and share your trail experiences, follow @greattrailsnc on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.