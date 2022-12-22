City of Statesville announces holiday schedule for Christmas, New Year’s

City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in recognition of the Christmas holiday.

Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:

• Monday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Thursday.

• Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday.

Revised garbage collection schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers:

• Monday’s routes will be collected on Wednesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be collected on Thursday.

• Thursday and Friday’s route will be collected on Friday.

• Saturday routes will run on the regular schedule.

Revised schedule for the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center:

• Open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Leaf collection will be scaled back the week after Christmas as sanitation crews will be running garbage and recycling routes on a shortened schedule. Other city crews and contractors will continue leaf collection efforts during this week as weather permits. Crews will begin picking up live, undecorated Christmas trees from the curb on Jan. 3, 2023.

If you recycle, follow these guidelines:

• Wrapping paper that is shiny or glittery cannot be recycled. Please remove ribbon and bows.

• Cardboard should be flattened before placing in the recycling cart.

• Twist ties, ribbons, bow, electric cords and other wires and tanglers cannot be recycled.

• Only No. 1 and No. 2 plastic jugs, tubs, bottles and jars should be recycled.

• No glass.

New Year’s holiday

City of Statesville offices will be closed Jan. 2 in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:

• Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

• Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on the regular schedule.

Revised garbage collection schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out containers:

• Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday.

• Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on the regular schedule.