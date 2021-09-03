 Skip to main content
City of Statesville announces closings, schedules for Labor Day
City of Statesville announces closings, schedules for Labor Day

City offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Here's the information on the revised garbage and recycling schedule for Sept. 6-10.

The revised schedule for residential routes will be as follows:

  • Monday’s route will run on Tuesday
  • Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run on Wednesday.
  • Thursday and Friday routes will operate on the same schedule.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with garbage cans or rollout containers is:

  • Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.
  • The rest of the week will operate on a regular schedule.

Statesville Leisure Pool: The Statesville Leisure Pool has closed for the season and will not be open.

City council meeting: Because of the Labor Day holiday, the regularly scheduled city council meeting for Monday has been canceled. City council will have one meeting in September on Sept. 20.

Statesville ABC: The Statesville ABC stores will be closed on Labor Day.

