City meets to discuss how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds

Residents of Statesville are invited to weigh in on Tuesday as the city holds discussions on how it uses its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The talks will take place in the second-floor conference room of City Hall at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
In its previous March 1 meeting, the council reviewed how recent grants had been used and what it had done so far. Those plans include a $20 million allocation from the state of North Carolina to spend on the Water Line Project, $3.2 million from the state for roads and a possible $3 million from Iredell County grants.
A total of $8.7 million has been allocated to Statesville so far, with $1 million used to pay city employees “premium pay” and $400,000 for a new position of grant manager. The funding is for a four-year period.
The city said the council was given a list of potential projects and capital requests and asked staff to research what potential grant matches could be used on any of these items.
Mayor Pro-Tem William Morgan explained while listening to the public could change how they prioritize projects and plans, the council plans to tackle projects that would normally require the city to take out debt, which could come interest and potential costs to taxpayers.
He said the water line project that will replace pipe headed toward Troutman would cost around $20 million that the city would typically have to come up with on its own.
“This allows us to fund a major project with no direct costs to residents,” Morgan said.
The council doesn’t expect to use this money to fund operational costs. He said early ARPA funds were specified for that, which was why the council had used them that way. There are still rules and limitations to what they can do with ARPA funds, but it looks to target capital and infrastructure projects, as well as certain items like firetrucks, for example, that come with hefty price tags.
“As a rule of thumb, ‘generational money’ shouldn’t be used for operations. We’ll likely never see money like this given out again in our lifetimes, and hopefully not as this comes because of the pandemic.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL