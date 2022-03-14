City meets to discuss how to use American Rescue Plan Act funds

Residents of Statesville are invited to weigh in on Tuesday as the city holds discussions on how it uses its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The talks will take place in the second-floor conference room of City Hall at 11:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

In its previous March 1 meeting, the council reviewed how recent grants had been used and what it had done so far. Those plans include a $20 million allocation from the state of North Carolina to spend on the Water Line Project, $3.2 million from the state for roads and a possible $3 million from Iredell County grants.

A total of $8.7 million has been allocated to Statesville so far, with $1 million used to pay city employees “premium pay” and $400,000 for a new position of grant manager. The funding is for a four-year period.

The city said the council was given a list of potential projects and capital requests and asked staff to research what potential grant matches could be used on any of these items.