City Manager: Assistance available to help with utility bills
City Manager: Assistance available to help with utility bills

Statesville City Manager Ron Smith provided an update to city council Monday on the Utility Assistance Fund, established earlier this year by council to help residents in need with their utility payments.

So far, about $12,000 of the $100,000 fund has been dispersed. Smith said that the city is working with the United Way to make the funds available to all residents who qualify for assistance. Applicants must live inside the city limits and confirm they have a past due utility bill caused by COVID-19 and have not received previous CARES Act funding for utility assistance.

Funds are not restricted to only Statesville Utilities customers and can be used for payments to any utility that serves a qualified recipient.

During Monday night’s discussion, a council member stated that 200 customers were scheduled to have their utilities disconnected Tuesday morning. Smith has since clarified that the correct number is 90 residential accounts.

He also explained that these customers can make application to use the assistance funds. “We are not putting up any roadblocks to keep folks from getting the help they need,” said Smith.

Applications can be made at: I-Care, 1415 Shelton Ave., on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.; Iredell Christian Ministries, call for an appointment 704-924-6700, Monday through Wednesday,, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.; and Yokefellow, call 704-872-7677 for an appointment, Monday through Thursday., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

