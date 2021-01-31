 Skip to main content
City looking to relocate Fire Station 1 to Wilson Lee Boulevard
Statesville Fire Department Station 1 is located on South Meeting Street but the city is exploring options to move it.

 Ben Gibson

The City of Statesville wants to move the Statesville Fire Department's Station 1 to a new location on Wilson Lee Boulevard. However, they'll have to have to agree with the Statesville Housing Authority to do so.

That's one of the items on the agenda Monday night with the Statesville City Council comes together to address that and other issues on their agenda.

The concern with Station 1 has been the 68-year-old building can barely house the ladder truck, which had to have its chassis lowered to fit inside the structure. Previous city council requests stated the estimated total cost of a new building and the land it will stand on would be $6,295,000.

The city has considered finding a new home for Fire Station 1 its top capital priority as it is the oldest one in the city, but isn't the only one that needs replacing in the near future. Previously City Manager Ron Smith said replacing Fire Station 1 (built in 1952) needs to be done soon not only because of that building's age but also because Fire Station 2 (build in 1962) will also need replacing in the coming decade as well.

Other items on the agenda include site approval plans for a housing development on James Farm Road, as well as a city, requested rezoning of a plot of land on Shelton Avenue. The city will also consider Better Path Homes request to rezone several parcels of land on Winston Avenue.

The city will also have its annual review and adoption of the City of Statesville Code of Ethics.

Council meets at 7 p.m. in Statesville City Hall, 227 S. Center St. Meetings are shown on cable channel 20 or can be live-streamed on YouTube.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

