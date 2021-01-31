City looking to relocate Fire Station 1 to Wilson Lee Boulevard

The City of Statesville wants to move the Statesville Fire Department's Station 1 to a new location on Wilson Lee Boulevard. However, they'll have to have to agree with the Statesville Housing Authority to do so.

That's one of the items on the agenda Monday night with the Statesville City Council comes together to address that and other issues on their agenda.

The concern with Station 1 has been the 68-year-old building can barely house the ladder truck, which had to have its chassis lowered to fit inside the structure. Previous city council requests stated the estimated total cost of a new building and the land it will stand on would be $6,295,000.

The city has considered finding a new home for Fire Station 1 its top capital priority as it is the oldest one in the city, but isn't the only one that needs replacing in the near future. Previously City Manager Ron Smith said replacing Fire Station 1 (built in 1952) needs to be done soon not only because of that building's age but also because Fire Station 2 (build in 1962) will also need replacing in the coming decade as well.