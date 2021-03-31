City launches Adopt-A-Street program by remembering Carlos Livingston

As the City of Statesville begins its Adopt-A-Street program, it is a bittersweet moment for Epris Livingston. As councilman Fredrick Foster and others in the community adopt a portion of Raleigh Avenue, they are dedicating it to Livingston’s son, Carlos Livingston, a 10-year old who was hit and killed on the street in 2006.

“It was happiness and nervousness, bringing it all back up, I had mixed feelings about it, but this is showing he is not forgotten and that something good can come out of all of this. I’m just excited they recognized him… keeping his name alive,” Livingston said.

Epris and her family were on hand at city hall on Wednesday as the city announced that a section of Raleigh Avenue and other streets would be the start of the city’s Adopt-A-Street program. Foster, Mayor Costi Kutteh, Councilwoman Doris Allison, Public Works Director Mark Taylor, and others from the city were in attendance, as well.

Foster spoke about Carlos, who he said like many other young boys enjoyed Hot Wheels and Pokemon, but also was a straight-A student at East Iredell Elementary School. Epris said Carlos was a friendly young boy who made many friends.

Foster said he hopes the Adopt-A-Street program helps kickstart more involvement in the area.