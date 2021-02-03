City, housing authority working together to relocate Fire Station 1

The Statesville city council approved unanimously to move Fire Station 1 to Wilson Lee Boulevard between Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Western Avenue. How the city is going about acquiring land from the Statesville Housing Authority is a little less straightforward.

According to a press release from the city, it came to an agreement with the SHA where it will install decorative lighting on Shelton Avenue between the SHA offices on Allison and McElwee Streets and the agreement also includes the city’s five-year commitment to "apply for the SHA’s “payment in lieu of taxes” to projects that will benefit the SHA, which will, in turn, benefit the city."

The design of the new station will also include a wall or vegetation, or both, and the fire department will work to minimize station noise in the area.

This is why City Manager Ron Smith described the agreement as “more about a partnership than a purchase," during Monday's city council meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city said the staff will update the council at its next meeting (Feb. 15) on plans for the construction process, budgeting, and funding for the project.

The city hopes to break ground on the project in 2023, and the estimated cost is between $5 and $5.5 million.