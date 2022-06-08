City hopes bonuses for Statesville employees will attract, retain workers

The city of Statesville approved its roughly $152 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year on Monday, and the city council asked the city staff to begin the process of structuring an added bonus for employees as it puts the finishing touches on the budget.

The city's leadership hopes that raise from a $75 Christmas bonus to a pair of bonuses that total $2,100 will serve as a way to reward, retain and maybe even recruit new city employees.

"We just want to make sure that all the employees were taken care of. They're the hardest working people in the state, and we want to make sure that they know that we care," Mayor Pro Tem William Morgan said.

Morgan explained that with the reality of the current labor market, including agencies like the nearby Mooresville Police Department offering sign-on bonuses, the city has to make sure it can bring in employees as well as keep them around with pay and compensation.

"All this wasn't designed to be that, but it certainly can double as that," Morgan said.

Morgan said the funds for the bonuses come from lapsed salaries, which are budgeted salaries for positions that aren't filled now, and the general fund. The city approved the budget that was proposed in early May. The exact final sum is being tallied after a few tweaks, including the bonuses approved Monday.

Whether it is the city's police or any other department, the raises can begin to be distributed in late July and the other near the end of the calendar year.

While the process was mostly a positive one, Mayor Costi Kutteh said he would like to see an increased percentage in pay as it would be more beneficial in the long run than a bonus, but that he was happy for the city employees to get one.

