City declares Statesville 'Ballooning Capital of the East'

Statesville is many things, but now it can call itself the Ballooning Capital of the East after Monday’s city council meeting.

Mayor Costi Kutteh read a proclamation saying as much to begin the meeting as he was joined by Don Cline and Bill Meadows, two of the local leaders when it comes to hot air ballooning.

“We are proud to be a hot air ballooning community,” Kutteh said. “And look forward to many more years of bright-colored skies.”

The North Carolina General Assembly recently recognized the Carolina BalloonFest, the second longest-running hot air balloon festival in the country, as the Official Hot Air Balloon Rally of North Carolina.

The proclamation was first to read on Nov. 20 at the kickoff of Bourbon, Balloons & Battles, an event organized by the Statesville Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The city also recognized the police department for its reaccreditation by Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the Statesville Finance Department for being awarded the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 2020-21 fiscal period.

