City council votes to add three affordable housing units

The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of Statesville. They are on Harris Street and Old Charlotte Road.

The proposal passed unanimously and Councilman Fred Foster spoke after the vote, thanking the council for investing in Ward 6, which he represents.

“It shows things are changing in South Statesville,” Foster said. “People are interested in moving there, and me and councilwoman Doris Allison have been trying to change the atmosphere over there, and I encourage the rest of the council members to work with us.

The homes would be three single-family detached homes to be sold to households making 80% or below of Iredell County’s area median income. State laws allow the sale without a competitive bidding process when sold for the purposes of building affordable housing. JRN has agreed to pay $3,000 for each of the three parcels and the city would pay the cost of water and sewer tap and system development fees, which could be up to $21,621.

Foster asked if there was any chance they would become rental properties, but Matthew L. Pierce, assistant to the city manager, pointed out that part of the agreement requires the homeowner to live there. Councilman John Staford had questions about how to fairly go about making sure the properties stay affordable for low-income residents.

“I am just trying to find a clean way that the city can do this exact program but not have it be problematic in three to five (years,)” Staford said.

JRN Development said they modeled the proposal after a deal they had made with Hickory, something councilman William Morgan noted worked for there, and he hoped to avoid getting too far in the weeds with ‘what if?’ scenarios.

“I would take it as presented,” Morgan said.

“The least government restrictions, the best,” councilman David Jones said.

Staford still had concerns about a potential resident losing the home and ending up as a rental property without more restrictions, but Kutteh said that it was unlikely a court would remove the income restriction on the next homeowner.

Economic incentives approved

Jenn Bosser, of the Iredell County Economic Development Corp., had a busy night as she pitched a trio of economic incentive requests to the council.

She first presented to the council the request for an economic incentive for speculative industrial development for the Northpoint Development Group.

The 400 acres, part of what is often called the Peppercorn Plantation located near the Interstate 77 and Interstate 40, interchange, would be developed as industrial development, named NC Park 40/77. That investment would be up to $215,000,000 and up to 3.2 million square feet by Dec. 31, 2029.

For that, Northpoint requested infrastructure enhancements for which the estimated public infrastructure cost is $9.3 million. The economic incentive would be 80% based on a $215 million investment, which could be up to $4.7 million over five years.

The only public comment from Statesville NAACP president, Todd Scott, who reminded the council that the property potentially has the graves of slaves on it. Kutteh said Northpoint was aware and that NC laws state it must be protected if the graves are there.

Kutteh also noted that the improvements around the site would not only benefit business there, but the public as well.

The motion passed unanimously.

Another incentive considered was for Project Rider, part of Origin Food Group’s planned expansion in Iredell County. The request could be for up to $58,201 over a five-year period as it makes a $3 million investment by Dec. 31 and creates a minimum of 15 jobs with average wages of $35,633.

No one spoke during the public hearing. The motion passed unanimously.

The third was for an economic incentive for speculative industrial development known as Statesville Logistics Center. NC Development Acquisition, LLC, an affiliate of the TPA-Group, would invest $75 million into what could be a 1 to 1.4 million square feet building or buildings by Dec. 31, 2027.

The request was for up to $986,040 over three years as it invests $75 million while requesting $3 to $5 million in infrastructure improvements.

No one spoke during the public hearing. The motion passed unanimously.

Fire station 1

The plans for fire station 1 look to be getting a slight tweak after the council unanimously approved allowing more flexibility as the city approaches the design and construction of the new firehouse.

The city’s staff asked the council to consider changes to the design of fire station 1, as it sees a chance to tackle two issues at once.

With considerations on how much earth fill would be needed as required by the N.C. Department of Transportation, it asked the council to consider adding a building for the fire department’s current and future administrative staff. Currently, that staff is in the City Hall basement and in fire station 1 facility.

Councilman Steve Johnson supported the idea, noting that by the rough math he did, the city would effectively be buying office space for $140 a square foot, well-below market rate, by both buildings the new administrative space and opening up space at City Hall.

Foster asked fire chief Andy Weatherman if he had any concerns with the design, and he said he did not, seeing the added office space as beneficial for the fire department.

The changes would add roughly $1.25 million to the project cost, bringing it to $9,213,000.

Staff also suggested if the cost was an issue, the area could be constructed and left unfinished until future use of it was needed, which would drop the price to around $8,838,000. Another considered a lower station level without as much ground fill, but it would create an uphill slope from the fire station bay to Wilson Lee Boulevard, which it said would be undesirable for both fire engine departures and site drainage.

Roads, sidewalks

Staff recommended that alternate industrial street standards not be approved on U.S. 70 and Barkley Road, as it doesn’t fit with its development plan. The applicant asked the city to waive the requirement for curbs and gutters along the roads there.

Ultimately, the item was delayed to a future meeting so the council could discuss the standards involved and if the city could deny it under its current ordinances.

In another matter, the city also approved changes to the city’s paving standards, which hopes to save money in the long-term, passing 7-1.

Consent agenda

The city approved the annexation of properties on U.S. 21/Turnersburg Highway and Houpe Road, zoned for light industrial development, including distribution and warehousing use.

The council also approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex properties on Northside Drive between Meacham Road and N.C. 115/Wilkesboro Highway. The applicant proposes to develop the parcel as a Life Storage self-storage facility.

A third annexation approved is on James Farm Road at Parcel Drive, at Gulfstream West Investments Inc. Property’s request, which said will be home to a contractor’s office and project storage facility.

The city also approved a resolution authoring staff to apply for a grant from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure to conduct an inflow and infiltration analysis of the city’s sewage collection system.

