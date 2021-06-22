City Council votes against in change in solid waste fee

C.O. “Jap” Johnson went down swinging.
The Ward Two councilman said he was tired of the city flimflamming residents with the solid waste fee. Despite two motions from C.O. Johnson, the fee remains as the opponents said a more strategic plan for its elimination was needed than what was proposed.
“I believe I lost,” C.O. Johnson said with a laugh after the second motion failed 2-6, which would have eliminated the fee from residents’ tax bill and move it to the utility bill. City Manager Ron Smith said it would result in a loss of revenue this year unless more aggressive billing measures were taken.
C.O. Johnson had first motioned to eliminate the fee and have the city allocate $1 million to cover the difference, but the city council was split 4-4 on that decision. C.O. Johnson, Steve Johnson, Frederick Foster and John Staford were for it while David Jones, William Morgan, Amy Lawton and Doris Allison voted against it.
The even split required a tie-breaking vote, which Mayor Costi Kutteh broke as he voted against the motion, stating he couldn’t justify taking the $1 million out of the general fund.
The debate centered around both the application of the fee, as well as how it should be addressed in the future. This subject has been a hot topic for the council since it was imposed in 2016, but there had yet to be a solution the council agreed on.
Previously, one idea was to increase the tax rate by 3.22 cents while eliminating the solid waste fee, which both Johnsons and Staford pointed out would result in what they said would be the majority of residents paying less overall. That motion failed in previous meetings. With that off the table, C.O. Johnson and other members of the council were still looking for a way to make the fee equitable for all residents as he, Staford and Steve Johnson noted the $120 fee was a bigger burden for low-income residents than for more affluent ones.
C.O. Johnson’s multiple motions failed Monday night, but he said he was doing it because the solid waste fee doesn’t go directly to the sanitation department, but to the general fund. Kutteh said it should have never been called a solid waste fee during the meeting. That, along with how the fee wasn’t applied to all residents and the fact businesses didn’t pay the fee, was a particular point of contention for C.O. Johnson. City Manager Ron Smith noted even with a change of switching it from the tax bill to the utility bill, the amount from commercial solid waste pick up wasn’t expected drastically increase as a revenue source.
Still, C.O. Johnson was tired of the city pushing the matter to a later date once again and before the round of motions started, explained why he wanted it to be brought up to the council once again.
“This has been bugging me for five years how we have done the wrong thing to the citizens and taxpayers of Statesville,” C.O. Johnson said. “This is the worst flimflam that I can remember council doing since I’ve been on council.”
He explained how the council five years ago had voted for the fee to make up for a $1 million budget deficit. Johnson said back then he had asked now Assistant City Manager Ralph Staley if the Statesville Housing Authority residents would be paying the fee. He said he was told the SHA hadn’t budgeted for that, which C.O. Johnson replied that neither he nor his constituents had either.
However, the opponents of C.O. Johnson’s motions stated that to do anything now would be done in a rush, and wouldn’t be a well thought out approach.
“We need to come up with a strategic plan. Changing a motion three times in five minutes, I’m sorry, but that’s not a plan,” Amy Lawton said. “I feel like this is election year politics trying to get this off there so they can go off when it’s time to vote and say, ‘Hey, I did this.’ This is not a strategic plan in any way, shape, or form.”
Allison concurred with Lawton, calling it a “rodeo” and said the council needs adequate time to make a decision. Allison said that C.O. Johnson bringing it up again now was “a shenanigan” and that the city needs to come up with a plan.
Before he made his second motion that would go to a vote, C.O. Johnson said he had no problem continuing to bring up the issue to the council.
“You better believe I’m going down swinging because I’m tired of cheating the people,” C.O Johnson said.
