City Council votes against in change in solid waste fee

Previously, one idea was to increase the tax rate by 3.22 cents while eliminating the solid waste fee, which both Johnsons and Staford pointed out would result in what they said would be the majority of residents paying less overall. That motion failed in previous meetings. With that off the table, C.O. Johnson and other members of the council were still looking for a way to make the fee equitable for all residents as he, Staford and Steve Johnson noted the $120 fee was a bigger burden for low-income residents than for more affluent ones.

C.O. Johnson’s multiple motions failed Monday night, but he said he was doing it because the solid waste fee doesn’t go directly to the sanitation department, but to the general fund. Kutteh said it should have never been called a solid waste fee during the meeting. That, along with how the fee wasn’t applied to all residents and the fact businesses didn’t pay the fee, was a particular point of contention for C.O. Johnson. City Manager Ron Smith noted even with a change of switching it from the tax bill to the utility bill, the amount from commercial solid waste pick up wasn’t expected drastically increase as a revenue source.

Still, C.O. Johnson was tired of the city pushing the matter to a later date once again and before the round of motions started, explained why he wanted it to be brought up to the council once again.