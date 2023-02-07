The City of Statesville recognized February as Black History Month through a proclamation, and with that, the city also took a moment to address some of its own history and the possible preservation of it.

There has been a push to recognize a number of places of interest, in particular for their significance for Black residents, led by Lisa Mozer. Mayor Costi Kutteh provided an update during Monday’s meeting as he said the situation was taking longer than hoped, but he is hopeful as the city continues the process of recognizing landmarks in the Green Street and Garfield Street areas of Statesville.

There are five of interest, which include Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church, the former home of Dr. Robert S. Holliday and Mary Charlton Holliday, the site of The Billingsley Memorial Academy, the site of Morningside Academy and the Green Street Cemetery.

Mozer has said she would like to see the city put up signs or monuments to recognize their history, as well as grant them historic neighborhood status.

The city was approved by the state’s Historic Preservation Office to study the area in regard to its significance, and the staff is also applying for an architectural study of the area, according to Kutteh. He said this would move toward declaring it a “national historic district,” which would be different from the city’s own historic neighborhood status. Once that process with the Historic Preservation Office was completed and if grants were awarded, Kutteh said the city could consider how to proceed.

“At that time, it would probably be best for the community to collaborate toward how structures would be recognized with signs, monuments and how they would look and be located,” Kutteh said.

There was also a group of people who came as part of a “sit-in” to show support for the effort as well.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Airport: Approved addition of one full-time airport line technician and one full-time airport groundskeeper. These two positions will increase expenses by $57,700.

The airport also was approved for improvements to runway 10 at the cost of $294,395, but the amount will be covered 100% by an existing grant, according to the city.

Annexation: Approved property owned by Locke-Lane Properties LLC to be annexed. The 34-acre parcel is on Candy Drive and is within the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ). The current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $520,510. The applicant estimates that the land value plus development cost would be approximately $2,410,000.

Rezoning: Approved second reading of a rezoning request for properties at 2507 and 2511 Newton Drive from LI (Light Industrial) District to R-10 CZ (Urban Low-Density Residential Conditional Zoning) District.

Piggybacking: The Third Creek Wastewater Treatment will replace a 24-year-old diesel-powered portable emergency bypass pump. The budget includes $142,000 to replace this pump.

North Carolina law allows local governments to enter into contracts with vendors who have in the past 12 months been awarded a contract by any arm of the state or local government if the vendor is willing to extend the same or more favorable price to the state or local government. In this case, staff proposes to “piggyback” a bid of the Tribe of Florida that was awarded in April of 2022 for one dri-prime diesel pump for this purpose.

AMI water meters: The city approved a bid from RTS Water Solutions, LLC for completing the conversion to AMI water meters after a number of delays. This contract with RTS Water Solutions, LLC, will complete the installation of AMI water meters not completed under the initial AMI contract with Contract Callers Inc. with a difference in cost being $16,589. In 2020, the council authorized funds $4,210,000 for the water portion of the AMI project, with a later budget amendment changing the cost to $4,260,000.

Sinkhole: The city approved a contract with Country Boy Landscaping, Inc. for the Earlwood Road culvert replacement and sewer relocation. A sinkhole on Earlwood Road created the need to relocate the sewer line. Country Boy Landscaping, Inc. had a winning bid of $512,921.28. Country Boy Landscaping, Inc. beat out bids from Bell Construction Co., Inc. ($579,000) and Preston Contractors, Inc. ($899,420).

Regular agenda

Project Flow: The city council unanimously approved an economic incentive in the amount of up to $215,793 over five years based upon an investment by the company of up to $10,800,000 for an industrial development known as Project Flow.

According to the city council action request from Chad Thomas of the Iredell Economic Development Corp., the request comes from Water Tech Inc., based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with locations in two other states that has a primary industry focus of food-processing facilities along with other industrial facilities. The request states that a minimum of 13 jobs, and up to 26 could be created, with the wages being above the average county wage of $64,433.