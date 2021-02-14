City Council to vote on Vance Hotel development plan Monday

"I am extremely excited about this proposal for the Vance Hotel. Although I wish the city had never purchased said property, that horse was already out of the barn when I came onboard," Councilman John Staford said.

He echoed the city's press release in saying previous proposals for renovation were financially daunting for the city. He said the proposal on Monday should add to the city's tax base, and help revitalize downtown with "zero" cost to city taxpayers. "Although I am not in love with the long due diligence period, I cannot fault anyone in the hospitality business being extra cautious in these economic times."

Kutteh said for the city, there were benefits beyond the value of the property which has made it worthwhile.

"In exchange for successfully developing the hotel and its expected contribution to the local economy, the city has agreed to sell the property for the appraised value, and give back the payment to the developer to use for the hotel parking project. This was the agreement regardless of the appraised value. No additional city contribution is included in the MDA," Kutteh said in an email. "City leadership feels that the $475,000 it paid for the hotel in 2012 has been worthwhile. Ownership of the hotel provided additional parking for the civic center and other downtown businesses. It also enabled the City to supervise the development of the property to ensure a project that is beneficial and appropriate for the community."

