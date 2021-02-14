City Council to vote on Vance Hotel development plan Monday

The city of Statesville will vote to check out of the Vance Hotel on Monday, but not without a plan for the future of the downtown Statesville landmark.
The city council will decide, among other things on Monday's agenda, to accept or reject the master development agreement from Rainier Group, LLC.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Statesville City Hall, 227 S. Center St.
“I want to see the Vance Hotel successfully redeveloped. I am confident that its use as a hotel will energize the downtown and our economy,” said Mayor Costi Kutteh in a press release. He said that economic benefits for the city will include “increased occupancy tax revenues, increased rentals at the civic center, and increased commercial traffic.”
He also commented that it wouldn't be an overnight project for Stephen Barker and the Rainier Group.
“There are no guarantees in a project of this size. Redeveloping a historic hotel is a lot harder than building one from the ground up," Kutteh said.
According to the city's development agreement, the project includes turning the Vance into an approximate 60-room hotel, along with making structural and aesthetic renovations to the property such as a restaurant, bar, and lobby, and renovating the parking deck to increase the number of parking spaces. The agreement gives Rainer a year, as well as the option of two 90-day extensions, to perform due diligence.
City Councilman William Morgan said he is in favor of the redevelopment of the Vance Hotel, but he does have a few questions that he will address at Monday's meeting. Councilman Steve Johnson said it was the right move for the city.
"It's the best opportunity to divest from Vance Hotel with a potential benefit for the city and without a negative impact," Johnson said.
The proposed sale, according to the city's press release, states that the city will sell the Vance Hotel, the 47-space parking deck with lower-level retail, and the former Livery Building, described as a three-sided, open air building shell, for its appraised price of $47,000. According to the city, the appraisal provided the current market value of these properties “as is”, taking into consideration their age, quality, and condition as well as the cost to rehabilitate the building.
That money will then, as the agreement states, be used to pay Rainer for 20 parking spaces for 30 years.
While Kutteh and the city described it as a "net zero cost to the City," it will end up being a loss as far as the city's previous investment in the property.
The building was purchased by the city in 2012 for $475,000, but it was unable to come to an agreement on a development deal. The city had considered converting it into residential housing, but the city said past proposals for the building required its financial participation.
"I am extremely excited about this proposal for the Vance Hotel. Although I wish the city had never purchased said property, that horse was already out of the barn when I came onboard," Councilman John Staford said.
He echoed the city's press release in saying previous proposals for renovation were financially daunting for the city. He said the proposal on Monday should add to the city's tax base, and help revitalize downtown with "zero" cost to city taxpayers. "Although I am not in love with the long due diligence period, I cannot fault anyone in the hospitality business being extra cautious in these economic times."
Kutteh said for the city, there were benefits beyond the value of the property which has made it worthwhile.
"In exchange for successfully developing the hotel and its expected contribution to the local economy, the city has agreed to sell the property for the appraised value, and give back the payment to the developer to use for the hotel parking project. This was the agreement regardless of the appraised value. No additional city contribution is included in the MDA," Kutteh said in an email. "City leadership feels that the $475,000 it paid for the hotel in 2012 has been worthwhile. Ownership of the hotel provided additional parking for the civic center and other downtown businesses. It also enabled the City to supervise the development of the property to ensure a project that is beneficial and appropriate for the community."
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL