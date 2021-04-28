City council to hold hearing for Special Use Permit for Martin Marietta quarry tonight

Of course, it’s no surprise that the company Martin Marietta is pleased with the process so far.

“Martin Marietta appreciates all of the time and effort the Planning Department, Planning Board and City Council have put into this project. We look forward to completing this process at the next hearing and moving ahead with our investment in the community,” Alex Jolly said. He is the plant manager of the Statesville Quarry. He said anyone with questions could call him at 803-542-0861.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the debate over the quarry’s proposed changes isn’t over just yet as the city still must approve the Special Use Permit for Martin Marietta, which is critical to the company moving forward with its plans.

City Planning Director Sherry Ashley said Wednesday’s meeting will be an evidentiary hearing in which testimony and evidence are gathered by the city council for them to make the finding of fact on several criteria.

The council will grant a permit, as it would in any other Special Use Permit if the following findings are made about Martin Marietta’s plans for the changes at the quarry:

» The use will not materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plan as submitted and approved.