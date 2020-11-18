City Council remembers former mayor

The Statesville City Council took a few moments to remember a former mayor on Monday night.
In the bi-monthly regular meeting on Monday at City Hall, the council opened with a few moments to pay tribute to the life of former mayor Thomas Fanjoy.
Fanjoy was a part of the Statesville community for “more than five decades,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said.
He read from the resolution, which states, in part:
“Tom Fanjoy provided dynamic leadership on many national and regional boards, including Mitchell Community College, Iredell Memorial Hospital, Ruthie’s Day Care Center and First Union National Bank;
“Whereas, Tom Fanjoy served as the Mayor of Statesville from 1973 to 1979, offering guidance and wisdom as the leader of the City’s governing body and as the champion of its citizens; and Whereas, his life of dignity, honesty and loyalty, was recognized in 1976 with the awarding of Statesville’s Outstanding Citizen Award; and
“Whereas, Tom Fanjoy received tremendous admiration and respect from those who witnessed his life of dignity, honesty and loyalty. Now therefore be it resolved that the Mayor and Statesville City Council do hereby pay tribute to the remarkable life and contributions of Thomas Alison Fanjoy and ask the citizens of Statesville to join them in extending heartfelt sympathy to his family.”
Frederick Foster and Amy Lawton participated in the meeting remotely. The meeting was live streamed as part of the ongoing meeting restrictions in relation to the pandemic.
Among the items deliberated by the council was approval of the site plan for Diamond Ministorage, which will be in the southwest quadrant of the Monroe Street/Wall Street intersection. The plan includes storage facilities with no office on-site. John Staford raised the issue of the appearance of the facility from Garner Bagnal Boulevard and a discussion was held on whether to change from the planned chain-link fencing to a different look for the street front. Foster checked to make sure the buildings and lot would be well lit and that there were surveillance cameras in the plan.
“I’m truly grateful for the change which is coming to our area, Ward 6 and Ward 3 and with your storage facility,” Doris Allison said. “But I also would like you to consider safety when you are putting your light structure up. There may be some areas that may need to be lighted … Would you please consider that factor because you will be having people coming in and out and you will be close to the interstate. … If you can look at that as a whole and think about the safety of your renters.”
It was agreed that there will be plans made to move a pole to better light that planned lot. After debate over aspects of the building, the plan was approved contingent upon the upcoming stormwater plan, the pay-in-lieu of sidewalks, adding landscape plantings and making sure the property does not adversely impact adjoining properties.
In other council action:
- The approval of a hangar lease was removed from the consent agenda before it was passed. An item allowing the purchasing policy contract authority to the city manager included an additional request that the manager inform council before any purchases are made.
- Approved the first reading to annex property located at 2365 Shelton Ave.
- In a 5-2 decision, the council approved a resolution to permanently close the unopened dedicated 80 feet of right-of-way known as Sullivan Farm Road Extension and set the public hearing on Dec. 7. Staford and Steve Johnson opposed.
