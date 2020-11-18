City Council remembers former mayor

Frederick Foster and Amy Lawton participated in the meeting remotely. The meeting was live streamed as part of the ongoing meeting restrictions in relation to the pandemic.

Among the items deliberated by the council was approval of the site plan for Diamond Ministorage, which will be in the southwest quadrant of the Monroe Street/Wall Street intersection. The plan includes storage facilities with no office on-site. John Staford raised the issue of the appearance of the facility from Garner Bagnal Boulevard and a discussion was held on whether to change from the planned chain-link fencing to a different look for the street front. Foster checked to make sure the buildings and lot would be well lit and that there were surveillance cameras in the plan.

“I’m truly grateful for the change which is coming to our area, Ward 6 and Ward 3 and with your storage facility,” Doris Allison said. “But I also would like you to consider safety when you are putting your light structure up. There may be some areas that may need to be lighted … Would you please consider that factor because you will be having people coming in and out and you will be close to the interstate. … If you can look at that as a whole and think about the safety of your renters.”