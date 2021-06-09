City council moves forward on several zoning, property concerns

Staford brought up a concern he stated before, which is that these nonconforming issues are damaging to the community as a whole when it’s a zone like a historic district. In particular, he mentioned the case of multi-family homes located in a historic district.

Ashley clarified that if a multi-family building, not just a single unit, went dormant for six months, it would have to convert to conform with the rest of the zone. Staford said it would discourage investment buying of properties and encourage owners to buy and occupy the properties if the nonconformity window changed from 12 months to six. Steve Johnson said it was the council’s duty to balance out the competing concerns, but sided with it being 12 months so that the city doesn’t get too involved with people’s property use.

Ultimately, the council voted 7-1 in favor of keeping the time period at 12 months, with Staford voting against it.

City moves forward to demolish housing, possibly foreclosures

The city approved the first reading of an ordinance to demolish a home at 321 Newton Ave. for being unfit for human occupancy. The city said it will recoup the cost, using foreclosure if necessary. No one spoke during the public hearing.