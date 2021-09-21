City Council looks to give Statesville Police Department 'teeth' for enforcement of noise ordinance

Maclaga said the meters also help with connecting and reconnecting meters quicker, stating if someone’s electricity had been shut off for a lack of payment, it could be restored in minutes instead of hours after the issue was resolved.

Warehouse moving forward

The city is moving forward with its Phase 1 of replacing a warehouse used by several of the city’s departments. The city moved forward with the funding of Phase 1 but did not approve the funding of Phase 2 which is expected to cost roughly $20 million.

For now, the city will proceed with Phase 1 while it begins the design and development phase of Phase 2, which will cost roughly $1 million.

Phase 1 will involve property acquisition, grading, stormwater retention measures, and the creation of a laydown area. It is expected to take nine months and the probable cost is just under $600,000, according to the city.

Phase 2 will involve the construction of an Electric Utilities building, garage and associated improvements, and a Substation Shop. This portion of the project will take 24 months and the probable cost is roughly $20 million. The city said Phase 2 is the largest single phase in the overall project and is the biggest need.