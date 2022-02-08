City Council looking to encourage 'major national developer' to come to Statesville

The two proclamations presented were:

Four Chaplains Sunday Proclamation presented to American Legion Post 65. Four chaplains Sunday honors four chaplains during World War II who died rescuing others from the sinking American troop ship, the SS Dorchester, which sank on Feb. 3, 1943.

Black History Month, which was presented to Todd Scott, Statesville NAACP president.

The city approved a lease for the G. Lackey’s hangar to TMT Aero, LLC a North Carolina Limited Liability Company for the purpose of aircraft storage as well as a grant from the NCDOT Aviation Division in the amount of $5,154,400 for the construction of a corporate hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport.

The city also renewed of a contract with Leah Gaines Messick to continue as the Statesville city attorney.

The council also approved the Statesville Fire Department to apply for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant which would help the city pay to reach national standards for the number of personnel being placed on emergency scenes. The total cost would be $1,614,681, but if awarded the grant, the city would receive $538,227 per year for 3-year period.