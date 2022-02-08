City Council looking to encourage 'major national developer' to come to Statesville

Stateville’s city council kicked off the meeting with a pair of proclamations: One for the Four Chaplains Sunday Proclamation presented to the Rev. Kenny Wallace with American Legion Post 65.
The other was recognizing Black History Month.
However, it was notable that the council passed a pair of resolutions that direct the city clerk to begin a process of considering the annexation of a pair of land parcels.
The first, 426-acre plot owned by Peppercorn Plantation LTDP, Goforth Family Revocable Trust & Andrew H. Crawford Properties, is located across Interstate 77 from Doosan Bobcat’s campus, is looking to be acquired by a “major national developer.” Another parcel, 67 acres, is owned by the Williams Development Group LLC Property.
“There may be as much as $200 million worth of investment there,” Kutteh said. “They indicated they could construct as much as 3.8 million square feet of industrial space, and that they anticipate a three-to-five-year build out. So that’s very exciting for the city.”
While those agenda items only begin a process that looks into the feasibility of annexing those property, the hope is that it will bring large investments to Statesville.
Other items
The two proclamations presented were:
Four Chaplains Sunday Proclamation presented to American Legion Post 65. Four chaplains Sunday honors four chaplains during World War II who died rescuing others from the sinking American troop ship, the SS Dorchester, which sank on Feb. 3, 1943.
Black History Month, which was presented to Todd Scott, Statesville NAACP president.
The city approved a lease for the G. Lackey’s hangar to TMT Aero, LLC a North Carolina Limited Liability Company for the purpose of aircraft storage as well as a grant from the NCDOT Aviation Division in the amount of $5,154,400 for the construction of a corporate hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport.
The city also renewed of a contract with Leah Gaines Messick to continue as the Statesville city attorney.
The council also approved the Statesville Fire Department to apply for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant which would help the city pay to reach national standards for the number of personnel being placed on emergency scenes. The total cost would be $1,614,681, but if awarded the grant, the city would receive $538,227 per year for 3-year period.
The city also moved forward with the next step in finalizing its voting districts with the second reading of an amendment to the charter in the city code by ordinance.
It also approved an engineering and design contract with Highfill Infrastructure Engineering for a waterline replacement project. The estimated cost for all three phases is $20,000,000 but the scope of this contract is to complete the design for phase 1 of the replacement project and perform the preliminary engineering for phase 2 and phase 3 would cost $874,400 according to Highfill’s proposal.
That project would replace the water main that extends from the water treatment plant on Pump Station Road through downtown to the city’s connection with the Town of Troutman on US 21. According to the city, this water main was installed in the 1940s and is one of the primary water transmission lines in the city.
The city also approved the purchase of an automated leaf collection truck.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL