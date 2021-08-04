City Council looking to address safety issues around Water and Meeting streets

The city is looking at a “bigger picture proposal,” as City Manager Ron Smith put it, when it comes to making the sidewalks and roads around Water and Meeting streets safer.
The city discussed a proposal for putting up bollards to make the sidewalks safer for the line of people waiting at the Division of Motor Vehicles’ Driver License Office, but while safety was a concern, other factors came up during the discussion as well. As the city considers the issue, the safety of the street, the economic impact and the aesthetics of safety devices are under consideration.
Ultimately, the council ended up not voting on the proposal, as it wished to look at proposals addressing the safety of pedestrians, reducing the number of accidents and having minimal effects on nearby businesses.
There have been 31 accidents and one fatality reported from January 2017 to June 2021, said Mark Taylor, the city’s public works director and assistant city engineer, who cited information from the Statesville Police Department.
The fatality happened in September 2020, when a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while standing in line at the DMV.
Police Chief David Addison said some sort of traffic-calming device was needed in the area, and, “If you’re not paying attention, everybody standing out in line for the DMV could get wiped out at one time.”
More than one council member noted observations of the dangers in that area.
“This is a serious issue, and we’ve been having it for a long time,” Councilwoman Doris Allison said. “The safety of the people is the No. 1 factor, and whatever it takes to keep them safe is what we should be concentrating on right now.”
C.O. “Jap” Johnson said Ace Locksmithing would be hurt by the change. He also questioned if the one fatality was indicative of potential future accidents and said he wished that there had been more information on the specifics of the 31 accidents.
However, Addison said that the danger for more incidents was there regardless.
“With 31 accidents, it’s bound to happen; it was eventually was going to happen,” Addison said.
The city said in an email on Wednesday that the staff explained that the curve on Water St. and the intersecting streets of Meeting and Debow Streets, as well as the location of the parking lot entrance, create multiple points of conflict.
On the safety front, the city also considered adopting an ordinance establishing 25-mph speed zones on city-maintained streets, which include residential areas that are not part of the state highway system. There is an exception for streets identified in the ordinance that are considered important thoroughfares for the city.
The motion passed, with the second reading set for Aug. 16
Other items discussed included:
Parking fines
Addison also presented a change to the city’s parking fines, saying that the current fine structure doesn’t deter most parking violators.
According to the city’s action request, the current ordinance sets an initial fine of $5, which increases to $30 after the 14th day and then to $80 after 30 days if not paid.
The proposed change increases the initial fine to $10. If not paid by the 14th day, it would increase to $40. Once a vehicle has received three parking violations and none has not been paid within 30 days, the Statesville Police Department will install a vehicle immobilization device (called a “boot”) on the vehicle. If the fines are not paid within five days after installing the boot, the vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense.
The initial cost of parking boots would be $5,000. Addison said in the request that the changes would pay for the initial investment and for the salary of the downtown parking control officer.
Mayor Costi Kutteh agreed current methods weren’t effective, and that a change was needed.
Councilmen John Staford and David Jones spoke out against the policy change, saying that they didn’t see the benefit for many residents and business owners.
The first reading of the motion passed 5-4, with Kutteh breaking the tie. The second reading of the motion will be Aug 16.
U.S. 21 connector road
According to the action request, in 2019, the city applied for a $1.31 million Surface Transportation Block Grant Direct Attributable Shortfall Funds for the new U.S. 21 Connector Road between Sullivan Road (U.S. 21) and Brookdale Drive. The city’s 20% match would be $262,414.
The city was awarded the grant, and staffers included the city’s match in the capital budget. However, the project was delayed due to a lack of funding from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Now that the project can move forward, the council needed to accept the funds and move the $262,414 into the proper account for the project.
The council accepted the motion, and added that the city will be required to accept maintenance upon project completion.
Economic incentives
The city approved a resolution for economic incentives of $19,495 over five years for ZND US, described in the city’s agenda as an existing industry that manufacturers temporary fencing.
According to the city, the company will invest $5.1 million in real property, machinery and equipment. It employs 22 people, Matthew Pierce, of the Iredell County Economic Development Corp., said.
Airport
Statesville Airport manager John Ferguson presented an annual update to the council, noting an N.C. Division of Aviation report stated the airport makes a $139 million economic impact on the area, including $8.7 million in tax revenue.
One of the sources of income is the more than 1 million gallons of fuel that go through the airport. Ferguson noted the effects of COVID-19, saying fuel sales dropped to an all-time low before recovering somewhat in the following months. He said the recent fiscal year has been closer to normal for the airport.
Ferguson reported the airport’s fund balance at $554,385 after revenue of $2.36 million and expenses of $1.80 million.
He noted there was room for growth, saying that roughly $18 million worth of aircraft were looking for hangar space at the airport, though none is available. The airport manager said the terminal also needed to be expanded due to the increased corporate and other traffic through the building.
The city also approved the establishment of a budget for the acquisition of properties on Eldorado Road in the amount of $811,487 and approve a budget amendment. The nine parcels will come out of the Airport Improvement Fund, but Ferguson said grants could cover the cost over the next few years.
Consent agenda
The city approved the semiannual write-off of $120,273.56 in utility accounts.
The city also began the preliminary assessment for taking in the current privately owned Troutman Drive and bringing it under the city’s purview. A public hearing is set for the next meeting, which is Aug. 16.
The council also approved the establishment of a monthly flat-rate fee for residential sewer customers not connected to city water.
The city approved the acceptance of an entitlement grant of $47,610 for the installation of an emergency generator for the airport runway lighting system.
