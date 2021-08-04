City Council looking to address safety issues around Water and Meeting streets

More than one council member noted observations of the dangers in that area.

“This is a serious issue, and we’ve been having it for a long time,” Councilwoman Doris Allison said. “The safety of the people is the No. 1 factor, and whatever it takes to keep them safe is what we should be concentrating on right now.”

C.O. “Jap” Johnson said Ace Locksmithing would be hurt by the change. He also questioned if the one fatality was indicative of potential future accidents and said he wished that there had been more information on the specifics of the 31 accidents.

However, Addison said that the danger for more incidents was there regardless.

“With 31 accidents, it’s bound to happen; it was eventually was going to happen,” Addison said.

The city said in an email on Wednesday that the staff explained that the curve on Water St. and the intersecting streets of Meeting and Debow Streets, as well as the location of the parking lot entrance, create multiple points of conflict.