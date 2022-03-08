City council explores elimination of waste fee

Another year, another discussion of the city's solid waste fee.
City Manager Ron Smith said he believed that it was the third time the subject has come up since he began working with the city in 2018, as he once again came Monday to the Statesville City Council for guidance on the issue.
He said that state Rep. Jeff McNeely asked the city to eliminate the fee at this year's budget retreat. With the upcoming fiscal year's planning process well underway, Smith said the time was now to act.
"If we're going to make any changes or big shifts, now is absolutely the time, if not maybe being a little bit beyond the time," he said.
The sanitation department's budget grows as Statesville does, he said, and along with competing needs in the city's current budget, it isn't an easy fix when it comes to funding the department through the city's current means.
The $110 annual fee began in 2016 to fill a revenue gap; it produces roughly $1.1 million in revenue a year.
Various ways have been discussed about how to replace that revenue — a property tax that could lower many residents’ taxes was discussed last year but failed to pass — but the fee remains despite interest in its elimination. Smith noted that a 1-cent tax increase in the 2022 fiscal year budget would generate roughly $342,000 a year.
Other options brought up on Monday included an increase in the solid waste fee to cover some of the department's capital or salary costs. Despite the fee's name, it doesn't cover the department's $2.3 million budget.
Another option was to set the department up as an enterprise fund that would operate more like a business, but Smith said that would likely require raising the fee to $20 a month.
There have been calls to eliminate the department and hire a private company to handle the work, but pushback on that led by Councilman C.O. "Jap" Johnson has left that idea on the table. He was quick to mention his opposition to the fee on Monday as well, calling it the "most unfair fee the city of Statesville has ever had" and noting how the Statesville Housing Authority and small businesses don't have to pay it.
Johnson said he supported a roughly 3-cent tax rate increase because, for homeowners with property valued under $375,000 it would be a decrease from the current $110 a year fee. But Councilman William Morgan raised concerns with adding the cost to the property tax, saying it would affect businesses.
Councilman John Staford agreed with Johnson, saying that "the little people are paying for this." Staford suggested that by moving street light funding into the electric enterprise fund, roughly $1 million could be freed to cover elimination of the solid waste fee; however, Smith said that would only free up roughly $500,000.
Councilwoman Doris Allison had concerns with eliminating the fee outright as the city grows and with its impact on low-income residents.
Mayor Costi Kutteh said he believe the fee would best be removed incrementally. Staford said he wasn't against a "baby steps" process, but would prefer removing it outright.
Councilman Steve Johnson was skeptical of how the Statesville's growth would cover the cost in the short term, but said he believed that the city could incrementally remove the fee and handle the change over the long term as revenues increased with businesses like Sherwin-Williams expanding.
"I am respectful of all the positions, but all the positions being reiterated year and year and year again hasn't resolved anything," Kutteh said.
However, some progress was made. Staford moved to have the city's staff find a way to eliminate between 25-33% of the fee in the coming year, with a complete removal in the next three to four budgets.
That motion passed 7-1, with Johnson voting against.
Also on the agenda, the council approved retaining Davenport Public Finance to assist with financial financial advice, counsel, and other services deemed appropriate. The full annual retainer amount is $31,200, which would be pro-rated for this year. The motioned passed 8-0.
