City council explores elimination of waste fee

Other options brought up on Monday included an increase in the solid waste fee to cover some of the department's capital or salary costs. Despite the fee's name, it doesn't cover the department's $2.3 million budget.

Another option was to set the department up as an enterprise fund that would operate more like a business, but Smith said that would likely require raising the fee to $20 a month.

There have been calls to eliminate the department and hire a private company to handle the work, but pushback on that led by Councilman C.O. "Jap" Johnson has left that idea on the table. He was quick to mention his opposition to the fee on Monday as well, calling it the "most unfair fee the city of Statesville has ever had" and noting how the Statesville Housing Authority and small businesses don't have to pay it.

Johnson said he supported a roughly 3-cent tax rate increase because, for homeowners with property valued under $375,000 it would be a decrease from the current $110 a year fee. But Councilman William Morgan raised concerns with adding the cost to the property tax, saying it would affect businesses.