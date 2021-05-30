City council came together to tackle a difficult budget

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The second, and more difficult, problem to solve was the proposed 20% increase in our water and sewer rates. Why were the water and sewer rates recommended to increase so dramatically? In short, better information and financial planning.

Last year, the city performed a Water Asset Inventory for the purpose of assessing the health of our water and sewer infrastructure. What we found was not pleasant and very costly. Our underground infrastructure is aging, with some major water lines being almost 80 years old. In addition to calcification that limits water flow, the lines are becoming brittle and are at risk of failure. The bottom line is that they must be addressed soon. We have developed a plan to fund these projects, but it is costly, roughly $12 million. Our Water and Sewer Fund operates like a business and must be self-sustaining. That means water and sewer user fees/rates are the primary way we fund the system. To fix these problems we must increase those rates to cover the costs.