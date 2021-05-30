City council came together to tackle a difficult budget

At Monday night’s budget work session, the city council approved, in concept, a budget that looks quite a bit different than the one that was originally presented a few weeks ago. No manager relishes a tax or utility rate increase, and certainly wants to run and hide if they hit in the same year. However, that was the case this year — a 5.22-cent tax increase and 20% increases in water and sewer rates.
Over the last few weeks, we were fortunate to receive news that had a favorable impact on our revenue stream, which dictates the amount of money we must work with. Because of this, we were able to pull back more than one cent of the tax increase. I originally proposed eliminating the residential Solid Waste Fee and incorporating the lost revenue into the tax rate. This accounted for three of the 5.22-cent increase but eliminated the annual $120 SWF entirely. Although it was revenue neutral for the city, it did equate to a tax increase.
After some debate, the council decided to leave the fee as-is and remove the three cents from the proposed increase. Four cents down, just over one cent to go. After more debate, the council asked that staff come back with a balanced budget, based on the current tax rate. This means that over the next two weeks, staff will work to find an additional $225,000 to bring the budget down so that there is no tax increase for this this year. This is manageable, and we will get there.
The second, and more difficult, problem to solve was the proposed 20% increase in our water and sewer rates. Why were the water and sewer rates recommended to increase so dramatically? In short, better information and financial planning.
Last year, the city performed a Water Asset Inventory for the purpose of assessing the health of our water and sewer infrastructure. What we found was not pleasant and very costly. Our underground infrastructure is aging, with some major water lines being almost 80 years old. In addition to calcification that limits water flow, the lines are becoming brittle and are at risk of failure. The bottom line is that they must be addressed soon. We have developed a plan to fund these projects, but it is costly, roughly $12 million. Our Water and Sewer Fund operates like a business and must be self-sustaining. That means water and sewer user fees/rates are the primary way we fund the system. To fix these problems we must increase those rates to cover the costs.
At the end of the discussion Monday evening, the city council recognized the impact of these major projects and made the decision to move forward with the utility rate increases. There is just no other way. Without rate increases, the fund will run at a deficit and, at some point in the near future, it will either run out of money or result in increases much higher than 20%. Our water and sewer rates are significantly lower than many of our peer cities, and have been for some time; but now is the time they will have to increase.