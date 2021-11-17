City council approves new voting districts

The Statesville City Council approved the resolution for Statesville’s new voting districts in a unanimous vote.
The redistricting comes after the 2020 Census and with the population growth of Statesville requiring the city’s voting districts to be rebalanced. Statesville Planning Director Sherry Ashley said in the case of the city the ideal population of each ward would be 4,739, though the law allows adjustments within plus or minus 5% of that number to preserve natural boundaries, neighborhoods, and other considerations.
Brian Summers was the only resident to make a public comment, asking for confirmation that the districts were in line with a 1985 court order that requires Statesville to have two minority-majority districts after the city was found to have violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Stops and speed humps
Council also Unanimously approved a motion to place speed humps on Bost Street, Elm Street, Green Street and Park Street, but that’s not where the debate began.
To start, the council was considering an ordinance to establish a three-way stop intersection at Park Street and Park Terrace, a three-way stop intersection at Bost Street and Queens Court, as well as a one-way traffic pattern on Park Terrace and a one-way traffic pattern on North Elm Street.
The city’s staff said data and traffic studies were part of a nine-month process when making the suggestion. Police Chief David Addison said the volume of traffic was the issue, not the speed, which is why speed humps were not the recommendation. Mark Taylor, Statesville’s Public Works director, said a speed hump is for traffic calming, not volume.
“Right now we’ve got a volume problem, not a speeding problem,” Taylor said.
However, it wasn’t as simple as that.
Councilwoman Amy Lawton said she believed the data was skewed, and that residents felt that there was a speeding problem. City Manager Ron Smith and others on the city council mentioned concerns with how people react when seeing the speed radar signs and slowing down, as well as how people were already speeding in spite of it.
Lawton also said she had concerns with how well the police could enforce the traffic laws around stop signs as opposed to using speed humps to slow down traffic.
Taylor said if the council chooses to go with speed humps, six would be needed. Mayor Costi Kutteh noted that the city has roughly $35,000 for traffic calming in its budget, and the cost of the new humps would be around $16,000.
In the end, Lawton motioned for the speed humps to be placed there, with a final vote of 8-0 in favor of that option.
Noise ordinance
While it was the focus of much debate in the public comment section of the meeting, council didn’t have as much controversy on its 6-2 vote in favor of making changes to the city’s noise ordinance. There are expected to be some “tweaks” in it before the second reading of the ordinance at the next meeting, according to Kutteh.
Addison said the previous ordinance was done off of “reasonableness standard” which meant it was up to police discretion as to what that means. He said the department looked at similar municipalities with decibel limits to craft the decibel levels.
The new ordinance has differing decibel levels for night and day, but limits for residential, commercial and industrial areas.
During the day (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), the limit would be 65 decibels for residential, 60 for multifamily, and 70 for commercial and industrial areas. At night (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) those levels would be 60 in residential, 55 in multifamily, and 65 for commercial and industrial areas. There are various exceptions for safety, business and recreational reasons within the ordinance.
While Addison said the ordinance was mostly crafted to address loud music, mufflers, jake brakes and other sources of complaints from residents. He said the department had received a complaint from a business in an industrial park and that had been resolved, but businesses would likely need to be grandfathered in if they routinely are above the 70-decibel threshold. Kutteh said those businesses could be grandfathered in at current levels, but shouldn’t be allowed to go louder.
Councilman John Staford said most of the complaints have been from residential areas, but City Manager Ron Smith noted there have been some issues with neighborhoods that are near industrial areas. Ashley said there have been some cases where the industrial businesses have had to quiet their operations under the previous ordinance.
The city will spend $4,200 on decibel meters if approved at the second reading and vote on the ordinance. Violations would be a class three misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment not to exceed 30 days or by a fine not to exceed $50.
