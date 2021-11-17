City council approves new voting districts

Noise ordinance

While it was the focus of much debate in the public comment section of the meeting, council didn’t have as much controversy on its 6-2 vote in favor of making changes to the city’s noise ordinance. There are expected to be some “tweaks” in it before the second reading of the ordinance at the next meeting, according to Kutteh.

Addison said the previous ordinance was done off of “reasonableness standard” which meant it was up to police discretion as to what that means. He said the department looked at similar municipalities with decibel limits to craft the decibel levels.

The new ordinance has differing decibel levels for night and day, but limits for residential, commercial and industrial areas.

During the day (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.), the limit would be 65 decibels for residential, 60 for multifamily, and 70 for commercial and industrial areas. At night (11 p.m. to 7 a.m.) those levels would be 60 in residential, 55 in multifamily, and 65 for commercial and industrial areas. There are various exceptions for safety, business and recreational reasons within the ordinance.