City Council addressing pair of traffic issues on Monday

The City of Statesville looks to slow down traffic on Radio Road with a pair of 25 m.p.h. speed limit zones.
According to the request presented to the Statesville City Council, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has requested the city enact an ordinance establishing a 25-mph speed zone on portions of Radio Rd within the corporate limits of Statesville. The first portion of the roadway is located northeast of Gaither Rd to a point 0.005 miles from Gaither Rd on Radio Rd. The second portion is located northeast of Gaither Rd and will begin at a point 0.149 miles and end at a point 0.313 from Gaither Rd on Radio Rd.
Another traffic matter on the budget is putting a stop sign at the intersection of the 1400 block of Alexander Street and Medlin Street. The Statesville Police Department said in their request to the city that it is a hazard for vehicles entering Medlin Street not being required to stop at Alexander Street.
Statesville Airport finds itself on the agenda several times
The city is looking to formalize a leash with Iredell Air Care, which provides aircraft maintenance and repairs to small aircraft. According to the request from Airport Manager Josh Ferguson, there hadn't been a written lease previously and they didn't pay for their own utilities.
The new one would come with a substantial rise in their rent for the 10,400 square-foot hanger they are located in. It would increase from $2,000 a month to $2,600, as well as requiring them to pay their utilities. The change in rent represents a 30% increase, which was decided on in a meeting in 2019.
However, the request seems to not favor those specific changes at this time. The department recommendations said that the staff does not agree with the high increase in rent, especially this year. The staff had recommended a 12.6% increase plus paying utilities according to the agenda from the city.
City Manager Ron Smith's comments in the request are similar as he said "This is a significant increase in the lease, in addition to requiring the tenant to pay their utilities. I would follow the department’s recommendation to begin at a lower level and escalate the lease rate over five years, all the while requiring them to pay their own utilities."
The Council will decide whether to change the rent, or to keep Iredell Air Care paying the old amount.
In a different agenda matter, Statesville airport is looking to fund improvements through a pair of grants, with no need for a match from the city.
One is a $250,000 for a grant for an aircraft parking area as part of the Corporate Apron Project. The other ss a safety area of one of its runways with a $1,139,869 grant for the Corporate Apron Project. The safety area expansion will ease fuel weight restrictions for approximately 15 regional jets operating at the airport according to documents submitted by Parrish and Partners.
Piedmont Investment Properties, LLC looking to demolish buildings to make way for a bank
The convenience store and the former Chicken & Fries/Pizza Box restaurants could be bulldozed to make way for a Blue Harbor Bank if Piedmont Investment Properties gets their way.
They are requesting that the city approves their plans to demolish the buildings to make way for a proposed Blue Harbor Bank on the site. In their request, they note the properties at 108 and 110 North Tradd Street would face three roads. The new structure will be one and one-half stories tall would include a drive-thru window for customers and a detached drive-up ATM.
The city sees this as a way to increase the tax base and the appropriate committees have so far approved the plans, but demolitions need final approval from the City Council.
Other items on City Council's agenda
The commercial business area on Wilkesboro Highway is looking to be made over by Jay Wolff with Dynamic Nutraceuticals on behalf of AMH Holdings, LLC. According to the request for rezoning, the building where the I-40 Flea Market is located as well as the former Billiards Hall and Playstation buildings on the property would be converted for the manufacturing nutritional supplements and for warehousing and distribution of nutritional supplements. The Coffee House and vacant parcel facing the Wilkesboro Highway would be left unchanged.
Another rezoning request is from Greenbriar Bowman, LLC on behalf of Statesville Glens. It would rezone two parcels from R-15 (Urban Fringe Low Density Residential) District to R-5 CU (High Density Residential Conditional Use) District with the intention of developing a single-family residential subdivision between Hollingswood Drive and Fourth Creek. It would create 139 lots for single-family homes.
In another rezoning request from Mr. Michael Johnson with JGNC, LLC on behalf of Kathy Talbert and Jerry Stinson is to change approximately 106.82 acres located at 681 and 711 Wallace Springs Road from Iredell County’s RA (Residential Agricultural) District to the City of Statesville’s R-8 (Medium Density Single-Family Residential Cluster Subdivision) District. The city will also need to accept the voluntarily request for annexation, which would bring water and sewer to the area.
The city is also looking to loosen some restrictions to Shelton Avenue. According to the from Sherry Ashley, the city's Planning Director, existing viable businesses along the H-115/Shelton Avenue Corridor could expand while re-developing the corridor over time per the Downtown & NC Streetscape/Land Use Master Plan. Currently, non-conforming businesses can continue to operate but cannot expand. Conforming businesses can expand, but only in compliance with the new standards.
Another item has the city looking to accept of the Surface Transportation Block Grant Direct Attributable to address a shortfall in funds in the amount of $242,000, and would approve a feasibility study to convert the Jane Sowers Road / I-77 overpass to an Interchange. The city would need to match $60,500, but the other 80% of the grant would be reimbursed after the city provided the money upfront.
The city will also receive a report on the construction of an emergency access route connecting Canada Drive and Megby Trail in the Larkin Golf Course subdivision.
Another agenda item includes the approval of a $2,350,000 contract for the Sullivan Road & Old Country Club sewer rehabilitation project to Prism Contractors. Smith's comments on the request said, "This is another great bid number. This project was recently estimated at over $3,000,000. Recommend for approval." In a related agenda item, the city will also look to reimburse itself to begin incurring costs on the project while it procures the proper debt package to handle the project. The maximum is set at $3,000,000 which allows for other costs such as engineering, inspection, design, and easement acquisitions to be reimbursed by debt proceeds assuming they fit within the final time window according to the request.
Accepting money from the CARES Act is also on the agenda as $622,454 is available according to the agenda.
