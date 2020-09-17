City Council addressing pair of traffic issues on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The City of Statesville looks to slow down traffic on Radio Road with a pair of 25 m.p.h. speed limit zones.

According to the request presented to the Statesville City Council, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has requested the city enact an ordinance establishing a 25-mph speed zone on portions of Radio Rd within the corporate limits of Statesville. The first portion of the roadway is located northeast of Gaither Rd to a point 0.005 miles from Gaither Rd on Radio Rd. The second portion is located northeast of Gaither Rd and will begin at a point 0.149 miles and end at a point 0.313 from Gaither Rd on Radio Rd.

Another traffic matter on the budget is putting a stop sign at the intersection of the 1400 block of Alexander Street and Medlin Street. The Statesville Police Department said in their request to the city that it is a hazard for vehicles entering Medlin Street not being required to stop at Alexander Street.

Statesville Airport finds itself on the agenda several times

The city is looking to formalize a leash with Iredell Air Care, which provides aircraft maintenance and repairs to small aircraft. According to the request from Airport Manager Josh Ferguson, there hadn't been a written lease previously and they didn't pay for their own utilities.