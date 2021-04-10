City celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The City of Statesville is celebrating April 11-17, 2021 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and taking time to recognize the men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals, and render lifesaving assistance to Statesville citizens every day.
Kimberly Arbogast, division manager, oversees Statesville’s Communication Center and Records Division which is a part of the police department. The division has two supervisors and 10 telecommunicators. Also housed in this division are the records unit and parking enforcement.
In 2020, the division answered 85,551 calls, of which 9,047 were 911 calls. The types of calls range from requests for an escort or welfare check to reporting an accident or serious crime.
Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh visited the center recently to see first-hand the work of this division and officially proclaim National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Statesville. He thanked the employees for their service and expressed his pride in their work and dedication.
Arbogast is also very proud of the division. “With the support from Chief (David) Addison and staff, working as the division manager for the communications center and the records unit has been challenging and rewarding I proudly say that I have a group of talented, dedicated and professional employees who I call my ‘team’.”
The supervisors for the communications team are Ashley Mason and Lori Dalton. The telecommunicators are Janie Campbell, Kymbreana Christmas, Selena Dancy, Jaymar Daniels, Jamal Everett, Dakota Glen, Sarah Maybury, Victoria Reavis, Elise Welch and J.T. Willis.
The Records Unit consists of Ana Garcia-Morales, Edward Rodriguez Matos and Natasha Linster-Woods. The lobby officer is Rodney Burleson and Rodney Gardner is in parking enforcement.