City celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The City of Statesville is celebrating April 11-17, 2021 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and taking time to recognize the men and women who respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals, and render lifesaving assistance to Statesville citizens every day.

Kimberly Arbogast, division manager, oversees Statesville’s Communication Center and Records Division which is a part of the police department. The division has two supervisors and 10 telecommunicators. Also housed in this division are the records unit and parking enforcement.

In 2020, the division answered 85,551 calls, of which 9,047 were 911 calls. The types of calls range from requests for an escort or welfare check to reporting an accident or serious crime.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh visited the center recently to see first-hand the work of this division and officially proclaim National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Statesville. He thanked the employees for their service and expressed his pride in their work and dedication.