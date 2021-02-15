City again discussing outsourcing sanitation department

The City of Statesville is once again interested in exploring the possibility of privatizing the city's sanitation department. The subject was brought up at the city council's retreat at the end of January.

The informal "inquiry" comes two years after a contentious battle where some of the same words and ideas were expressed. Councilman William Morgan and City Manager Ron Smith were adamant that the only action being taken at this time was to survey similarly sized cities in North Carolina that have and haven't privatized their sanitation departments.

"First and foremost, is there has been no decision made," Morgan said while explaining that so far they're surveying 24 similar-sized cities. "So the idea was there must be something to it, or other municipalities wouldn't do it. The question is, is it right for Statesville? And unless we ask the question, we will never know."

According to the city, the department's adopted budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $2,524,955, which has 22 employees, according to this year's budget posted on the city's website.

Much like last time, Morgan and Smith said it would make an effort to move any employees to another department if it contracted the sanitation work out, or find them new jobs with the company that ultimately would win the bid.