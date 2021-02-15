City again discussing outsourcing sanitation department

The City of Statesville is once again interested in exploring the possibility of privatizing the city's sanitation department. The subject was brought up at the city council's retreat at the end of January.
The informal "inquiry" comes two years after a contentious battle where some of the same words and ideas were expressed. Councilman William Morgan and City Manager Ron Smith were adamant that the only action being taken at this time was to survey similarly sized cities in North Carolina that have and haven't privatized their sanitation departments.
"First and foremost, is there has been no decision made," Morgan said while explaining that so far they're surveying 24 similar-sized cities. "So the idea was there must be something to it, or other municipalities wouldn't do it. The question is, is it right for Statesville? And unless we ask the question, we will never know."
According to the city, the department's adopted budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $2,524,955, which has 22 employees, according to this year's budget posted on the city's website.
Much like last time, Morgan and Smith said it would make an effort to move any employees to another department if it contracted the sanitation work out, or find them new jobs with the company that ultimately would win the bid.
"Now, the first thing that was said during the retreat when this was brought up, was that under no circumstances are we advocating getting rid of any employees. That is not on the table," Morgan said. "We're trying as best as we can to be good fiduciaries of the city's money. And if we can save the taxpayers money by privatizing and we can do it without harming any employees, then it deserves a look, in my opinion."
But that doesn't sit well with councilman C.O. "Jap" Johnson, who has been a defender of the department during his time on council.
"They're one of the best-run departments in the city. Since I've been on council and my entire life. I've had less complaints with them than any other department." Johnson said. "It's no way to treat our employees because they've been good employees and they've done what they asked them to do," Johnson said.
Johnson expressed concerns about the cost rising over time if the city privatized the sanitation department, as well as the quality of service if the city doesn't have direct control. Councilman Frederick Foster expressed similar concerns with the quality of service.
"Right now, things are fine with that department, there's no need to do that," Foster said.
Johnson was a leading supporter in pushing the city employees' minimum wage to $15 an hour. A raise to $15 an hour was passed for all city employees in August, which affected 29 employees in nine departments. While the raise was for any city employee, Johnson and others noted its direct effect on the sanitation department, some of the city's lowest-paid employees.
However, Johnson said he couldn't be for sure it was a motivating factor in the city looking to privatize the department, but suggested it could be. Other members of the city council flatly said it had nothing to do with the inquiry into privatization.
Johnson said in informal discussions with other council members he didn't get the sense there was support for privatization. He said unless that changes he doesn't see the need for even an informal look at the subject.
"There's no need to waste this time and effort and money if our minds are already set. It makes no sense to me to do that," Johnson said. "It's no way to treat our employees because they've been good employees and they've done what they asked them to do."
Johnson said he doesn't want employees to go through the process again, one that he said was very damaging to their morale. Councilman John Staford said he agreed on that point as well.
"It's a tough thing because we put this to bed once. They say they're only doing it for research purposes, but it's still demoralizing and hurts the morale of the department," Staford said.
Staford brought up another issue that played a factor in how the city pays for services, saying as the city has expanded and taken in new subdivisions, it hasn't ensured that the tax-base would support it. He said the city can't expect the sanitation department to handle more work with the same number of employees and equipment. He cited Mooresville as an example of a municipality that won't approve a subdivision if it won't bring in enough in taxes to cover the cost of services. Staford said privatized or not, that is an issue.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL