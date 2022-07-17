Circle of Giving, Statesville NAACP branch award $15K in scholarships

Ten high school seniors received $1,500 scholarships from the Circle of Giving and the Statesville Branch of the NAACP.

Checks were presented to graduates at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., during the spring COG business meeting with NAACP members and graduates’ families in attendance.

The scholarship recipients are Elizabeth Lourcey, Breanna Gibson, Josie Chenevey, Skylin Guill, Isabella Templeton, Adrian Lewis, Abbey Martin, Hannah Lackey, David Knox and Tilan Earle.

This marks the first year the Statesville Branch of the NAACP partnered with COG (both nonprofits) to review applications and select winners; three of the 10 scholarships were sponsored by the NAACP.

Those chosen include four from Statesville, two from Union Grove, one from Stony Point, two from Seneca, South Carolina, and one from Blythewood, South Carolina.

Criteria for applications include a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or above, essay, school faculty recommendation, transcript and acceptance letter to an institution of higher learning.

“The selection process was very tough with many applications pulling my heart strings … so many deserving applicants” said Linda Johnson, who serves on the scholarship committee.

Total COG scholarships awarded since 2016 when the scholarship program launched is $44,000.

Funds raised from loyal COG supporters of the December 2021 Winter Gala as well as the 2022 Gospel’s Finest competition, combined with generous donations from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Johnson, greater numbers of scholarships were awarded 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, past recipients are now eligible to apply for $500 stipends awarded for fall semester.

The COG mission is “a circle of Ladies coming together to make a difference by sharing.” COG originated in 2010 with 10 ladies and has grown to more than 100 members. Membership dues ($120) are compounded and awarded annually to nominated families in need. Funds raised from the gala and gospel competition support the scholarship program. Membership is open to any woman without restriction to home of record, age, or race.

If interested in supporting the COG scholarship program, use Cash App: $COG2010.