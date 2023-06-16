Thirteen distinguished high school seniors were awarded $1,500 scholarships at the occasion of their graduations. The Circle of Giving (COG) women’s organization working in concert with the Statesville Branch NAACP, earmarked $19,500 to the cause.

COG and NAACP Scholarship committee members judged 39 eligible packets, the majority coming from seniors in North Carolina. Voting commenced by a team of nine. From COG were Gloria Williams, officer, Lajohonda Dalton and Wanda Rushton, committee co-chairs, along with Ursula Long, Beverly Gibbs, Linda Johnson and Debra Turner Bailey. From NAACP were Doug Hendrix, Marlene Smith and Debra Bailey (serving both organizations).

Linda Johnson commented, “Outstanding essays were submitted by highly engaged and esteemed students. As usual, the process is highly competitive and difficult to narrow to 13.”

The COG Scholarship Program began in 2016 with four scholarships of $1,000. Since then, COG has cumulatively awarded $62,500 in scholarships.

COG and NAACP united efforts in 2022 to broaden the applicant pool eligible for NAACP scholarships. For two years, the nonprofits have shared efforts. NAACP awarded three scholarships of $1,500 in 2022 and 2023. This year, NAACP designated three graduates to be recognized and awarded during their annual Freedom Fund & Awards Banquet held May 21.

Scholarship criteria include grade point average 2.5 and above, two-page essay based on one of six prompts, faculty letter of recommendation, community/school activities, high school transcript and acceptance letter from an institution of higher learning.

Starting in 2021, due to generous donations to the scholarship program, 14 $500 annual stipends have been awarded to prior scholarship recipients meeting select criteria.

Synetta Raye, COG president and founder offered, “As per 2021, we will invite prior scholarship recipients and a guest to the COG bi-annual GALA slated for Dec. 9, 2023, at the Statesville Civic Center. This allows us to showcase their continued success and where they are now. Event supporters can realize the difference their donations make in lives of our recipients.”

The Circle of Giving, originating in 2010, is a circle of ladies coming together to make a difference by sharing. Dues are $120 annually. At the end of each year, members bring names of families in need of assistance. The group votes on which families and/or individuals receive assistance. Scholarships are made possible by proceeds of COG Gospel’s Finest music competition and the COG bi-annual GALA. For information on joining or donating, call 704-500-3013 or circleofgiving10@yahoo.com. Donations accepted via cashapp ($COG2010).

The following students were recognized with scholarships this year:

(* refers to NAACP recipients)

Jade Lyttle of Hickory High School

Adamma Anukwuem of South Iredell High School*

Alana Blair-Barnes of Statesville High School*

Zachary Braunstein of South Iredell High School

Cadence Wenzel of North Iredell High School

Jayden Haynes of Pine Lake Preparatory School

Zion Long of Heritage High School

Kailey Patel of Pine Lake Preparatory School

Ashley Robinson of Pine Crest High School

Drina Shah of Mooresville High School

Not present for the presentation were:

Halee Thomas of Statesville High School*

Hayden Caldwell of the N.C. School and Science and Math (Caldwell joined the scholarship presentation event via Zoom.)

Nery Garcia of St. Stephens High School