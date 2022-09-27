Circle of Giving (COG) Women's Organization awards fall semester stipends

This year marks the second year of stipend offerings to past high school seniors previously awarded COG graduation scholarships.

Stipend scholarship notices were emailed to previous scholarship recipients graduating high school between 2018 and 2021 in time for start of the fall 2022 semester.

Requirements of past scholarship awardees were grade-point average of 3.0 or higher and had to have completed 12 hours during spring 2022 semester.

In August, 12 $500 stipends were gifted to past COG college scholarship recipients.

Nine of the recipients had GPAs of 3.12 or higher; three of the recipients amassed 4.0 GPAs.

Transcripts were vetted by the scholarship committee leaders and approved by committee members.

The recipients are:

DJ Cook and Michael Tobin of Mooresville

Elizabeth Selves, Gracen Cardwell, Tristan Millsaps and Jana Whicker of Statesville

Adelle Durand of Uniondale, New York

Emalee Money of Blacksbury, Virginia

Kemora Seide of Covington, Georgia

Xavier Ayres of Loganville, Georgia

Kyrsten Turner and Kynnedy Turner of Conyers, Georgia

Wanda Rushton, scholarship committee member touted of the students, “The submitted transcripts were a testament to steadfast devotion to academic excellence. We applaud their ongoing achievements.”

With funds raised from COG supporters of the biannual winter gala as well as the gospel’s finest singing competition, combined with generous from Mr. and Mrs. Frank Johnson, the Circle of Giving endeavors to support collegiate studies of young men and women positioning them for financial independence and self-edification.

The COG mission is “A circle of Ladies coming together to make a difference by sharing.”

COG originated in 2010 with 10 ladies and has grown to more than 100 members. Membership dues ($120) are compounded and awarded annually to nominated families in need. Funds raised from the gala and gospel competition support the scholarship program. Membership is open to any woman without restriction to home of record, age or race.

For more information, email Circleofgiving10@yahoo.com; go to www.circleofgiving10.com or call 704-500-3013

If interested in supporting the COG scholarship program, use Cash App: $COG2010