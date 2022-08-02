Cierra Gutsch receives grant from Chapter S of P.E.O. Sisterhood

Chapter S of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently presented The Esther Cole/Christine Brown Memorial Educational Grant to Cierra Gutsch, as she begins her studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Those attending the presentation included Sarah Davis, left, president of Chapter S; Gutsch, second from left; and Ann Secrest, right, presenting the grant certificate. Gutsch is a recent graduate of Crossroads School at Statesville High School. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a U.S.-based international women’s organization whose primary focus is on providing educational opportunities for female students worldwide.