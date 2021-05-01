Churches work together to feed community physically and spiritually

The smell of chicken and dumplings drifted out of Bethel United Methodist Church on Saturday as volunteers from there, Sharon Evangelical Lutheran, and Marvin United Methodist had volunteers preparing, cooking, and packing more than 350 meals to be handed out.

But it isn’t just about serving delicious made from scratch dinners with the Lookout Community Cafe ministry. There was also an area set up for people to drive by and have the Rev. Anne Tavenner pray with them. Over time, people have gotten to known Tavenner more and opened up to share their prayer concerns even when just speaking in the drive-thru format.

“We’re able to start meeting the needs of our neighbors, thanks to their relationship with our pastor,” Nicole Beam, one of the event’s organizers, said.

Beam said two years ago when this ministry began, roughly 40 or so people would come to enjoy the meals each month. But when they switched to a drive-thru mode of delivery, it exploded to more than 400 meals in some cases. Beam said they serve those who can’t drive up as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was born out of a prayer and visioning process at our church a few years ago trying to figure out how God was going to use us in the community,” Beam said.