 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Churches, community provide sweet treats to staff, students at Troutman Elementary
0 Comments
top story

Churches, community provide sweet treats to staff, students at Troutman Elementary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Troutman community provided Troutman Elementary School with free fresh school-baked cookies.

The cookies were delivered to all students and staff each Friday during the last eight weeks of school.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The smiles tell the story of the amazing support from the community.

“Our school feels the love and wants to say thank you to the Troutman community for making our school smile one cookie at a time,” TES officials said in a news release.

Sponsors for cookies are Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, Troutman Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Troutman Methodist Church, and four anonymous donors.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert