Churches, community provide sweet treats to staff, students at Troutman Elementary

Members of the Troutman community provided Troutman Elementary School with free fresh school-baked cookies.

The cookies were delivered to all students and staff each Friday during the last eight weeks of school.

The smiles tell the story of the amazing support from the community.

“Our school feels the love and wants to say thank you to the Troutman community for making our school smile one cookie at a time,” TES officials said in a news release.

Sponsors for cookies are Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, Troutman Baptist Church, Bethel Baptist Church, Troutman Methodist Church, and four anonymous donors.