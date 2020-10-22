Church to host Fall Festival

South River Baptist Church in Statesville is preparing for Saturday's Fall Festival and invites the community to join them for their annual celebration.

"The Fall Festival is a time for families to enjoy fellowshipping and having a fun time together," the Rev. Chris Thompson said in an email.

The event has plenty of family-friendly activities planned. Bounce houses, games, sack races, a cakewalk and a hayride around the fields near the church are part of the activities advertised. Registered participants will also receive a free hot dog, chips and drink.

The church has hosted its festival for nearly a decade now and Thompson said the attendance has grown annually to involve more than 1,200 attendees. While fun is a big part of the event, they use it to reach out and address the community's spiritual needs as well.

"Our primary goal is to share the good news about Jesus Christ to those who may not regularly attend church," Thompson said.

Like any event these days, coronavirus precautions are a concern. Thompson and his church understand that and point to the fact they're not aware of any spread happening under their watch this year.