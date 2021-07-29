 Skip to main content
Church to hold yard sale Saturday and Aug. 7
Church to hold yard sale Saturday and Aug. 7

The WAVE/Statesville Full Gospel Tabernacle will host a church yard sale Saturday and Aug. 7 from 7 a.m. to 12: p.m. each day. The church is located at 135 Village Point Drive. Furniture, glassware, toys, Christian CDs, books, clothes of all sizes for adults and children, antiques, a king size bed and bedding will be featured at the yard sale. Hot dogs and BBQ sandwiches and drinks will be available for sale. Pastor Tammy James and Pastor Max Hayes will be at the yard sale to greet visitors.

