Church events

Community yard sale at Triplett UMC set for April 16-17

Triplett United Methodist Church will host a community yard sale on April 16 and 17.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 16 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17.

Proceeds will benefit the church’s mission projects.

Divorce care class, support group to meet

Troutman First United Methodist Church will host a divorce care class and support group beginning Tuesday and continuing on Tuesdays through July 6. Hours are 6:30-8 p.m.

There is no cost. To sign up or for more information, call 704-528-5110.

Hiddenite church to celebrate anniversary

Zion Chapel AME Zion Church will celebrate its 147th church anniversary on April 25 at 3 p.m.

The celebration will be held outside under a tent and seating will be six feet apart. Those who wish to can remain inside their vehicle or bring a chair and sit beside the vehicle. A boxed meal to go will follow the service.

The Rev. Mary H. Scott, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church in Marion, will be the anniversary preacher.