Church events

Stony Point Methodist Church to host National Day of Prayer service

Stony Point Methodist Church will host the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer on May 6 at 6 p.m. Mickey Moree is the church pastor. COVID-19 regulations will be followed at this non-denominational service.

Concord Presbyterian Church to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Concord Presbyterian Church will host a first-shot Moderna vaccine clinic on April 29. This is a two-hour event, from 9-11 a.m. People in need of a vaccination can sign up at https://hipaa.jotform.com/211095827488163.

The church is located at 3867 Taylorsville Hwy. in Statesville and nestled in the community of Loray.