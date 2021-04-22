 Skip to main content
Church events
Stony Point Methodist Church to host National Day of Prayer service

Stony Point Methodist Church will host the 70th Annual National Day of Prayer on May 6 at 6 p.m. Mickey Moree is the church pastor. COVID-19 regulations will be followed at this non-denominational service.

Concord Presbyterian Church to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Concord Presbyterian Church will host a first-shot Moderna vaccine clinic on April 29. This is a two-hour event, from 9-11 a.m. People in need of a vaccination can sign up at https://hipaa.jotform.com/211095827488163.

The church is located at 3867 Taylorsville Hwy. in Statesville and nestled in the community of Loray.

