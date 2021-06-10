Church events

Vacation Bible school planned at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, is holding vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. June 21-24.

The theme is “Concrete & Cranes,” and a meal will be provided each night.

There are classes for all ages, including adults.

Bethlehem UMC to host yard sale June 12

The women of Bethlehem United Methodist Church will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help organizations and individuals.

The church is at 607 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 704-873-8284.