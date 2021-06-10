 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church events
0 Comments
top story

Church events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VBS.jpg

Vacation Bible school planned at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, is holding vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. June 21-24.

The theme is “Concrete & Cranes,” and a meal will be provided each night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are classes for all ages, including adults.

Bethlehem UMC to host yard sale June 12

The women of Bethlehem United Methodist Church will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to help organizations and individuals.

The church is at 607 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 704-873-8284.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schembechler son, players say coach knew of abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert