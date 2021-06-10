Church events

Vacation Bible school planned at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 848 Pisgah Church Road, Stony Point, is holding vacation Bible school from 6-8:30 p.m. June 21-24.
The theme is “Concrete & Cranes,” and a meal will be provided each night.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
There are classes for all ages, including adults.
Bethlehem UMC to host yard sale June 12
The women of Bethlehem United Methodist Church will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to help organizations and individuals.
The church is at 607 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 704-873-8284.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.