Church celebrates 180th anniversary, welcomes antique organ back home

Under the leadership of the Rev. W.H. Dutton, the building was relocated a distance away from the highway on the same lot and updated with new underpinning and landscaping. A new metal roof and electricity were added and six Sunday school rooms were added to the rear of the original structure. The cost was $1,400.

In 1950, Dr. W.B. Aull came out of retirement at age 80 to become the supply pastor and three months later, he became the full-time pastor.

He and his wife lived in Landis and they packed their lunch and came to Statesville practically every weekday to attend to church business and visit with the members. During the seven years of his ministry, membership increased by 100% and benevolence by 500%. The Aulls deeded eight more lots of adjacent land to the church to be used for expansion. In 1953, an educational building named for Aull, was completed.

In the various relocations, the pump organ was a mainstay and was used for many years during worship services.

When the electronic organ was purchased, the old organ was no longer needed and space did not allow for both organs. Walter and Doris Gibson, devoted members of the congregation, adopted the organ and moved it to their home. After their deaths, it found a new home with Mr. Gibson’s sister, Marie Gibson Deal.