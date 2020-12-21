Church brings Christmas to families in South Statesville

Calvary Chapel Lake Norman visits South Statesville to help local families in need. They also go to the homes to deliver food, clothing, and prayer for those who would like it.

This week, each family received Christmas gifts for each one of their children. They handed out more than 150 wrapped Christmas presents. Many adults were also blessed with gifts.

Calvary Chapel Lake Norman is working to make a difference in the community in the hopes that people realize they are not alone and that God cares about them and their families.

Now that they cannot be transported to the church every Saturday for a hot breakfast, the church goes into their neighborhood to spread hope and to meet their needs.

The church has been doing this each Saturday for so long, that now people wait outside their homes for them to arrive. They waved the church members down and they are so appreciative.

The church is hoping to get a bus soon to transport people to church and so that children can enjoy Sunday school.